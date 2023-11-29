Amazon Unveils Titan Image Generating AI: What You Need to Know

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

Amazon announced the launch of several new artificial intelligence services at its Re:Invent conference today, including an image generation model called Titan Image Generator. With the release, Amazon joins fellow tech giants like Google, Meta and Microsoft in releasing AI systems that can create original images and art from text prompts.

Titan Image Generator is now part of Amazon’s Titan suite of AI services available through Bedrock on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing division. Users can provide text prompts to create original images with the Titan Image Generator. The system can also edit existing images by changing or removing the background.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of databases, analytics and machine learning at Amazon Web Services (AWS), framed the image modification feature as a major selling point during his keynote address. He emphasized how the tool enables the creation of lifestyle images while maintaining the main subject of the image, underscoring the feature’s potential to revolutionize visual content creation across a wide range of industries.

Image creation for enterprises

Amazon chose not to release Titan Image Generator as a standalone app or service, instead designing it as a developer tool to be used in building model-driven applications. This approach is aimed squarely at the enterprise audience, which differentiates Amazon’s offering from more consumer-focused image generators like OpenAI’s DALL-E.

The launch of the Titan Image Generator comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI art generators and their potential to copy copyrighted images or create harmful content. Amazon says the Titan Image Generator has built-in safeguards against biases and includes invisible watermarks on all images so they can be identified as AI-generated.

However, it is important to note that Amazon’s watermarking approach appears to be its own proprietary solution, which differs from other tech companies that have adopted the content credentialing system developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). This raises questions about interoperability and the broader ecosystem of tools to detect and validate these watermarks.

New models, legal safeguards and a bold strategy

In addition to the Titan Image Generator, Amazon also announced the availability of other Titan models. These include the Titan Text Lite, which is a smaller model used for lightweight text generation tasks like copywriting, and the Text Express, which is designed for larger tasks like powering conversational chat apps.

Perhaps most notably, Amazon has increased copyright compensation for customers who use its Titan Foundation models, including the text-to-image model.

This legal cover also applies if users use a different Foundation model available in Amazon’s Bedrock AI model repository, such as Meta’s Llama 2 or Anthropic’s Cloud 2. This move is an important reassurance for AWS customers concerned about potential copyright issues when using generic AI.

Amazon’s entry into AI image generation marks a new phase in the company’s AI strategy. By offering powerful tools and legal safeguards, Amazon is poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of AI image creation and usage. As the technology continues to evolve, the Titan Image Generator could prove to be a catalyst for new applications in AI-powered content creation.

