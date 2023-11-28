Amazon unveils AI-powered chatbot Q for businesses

Amazon is launching an AI-powered chatbot called Q for AWS customers.

Unveiled during a keynote speech at Amazon’s Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this morning, the Q – starting at $20 per user per year – asks “How do I build a web application using AWS?” Can answer questions like. Trained by 17 years of AWS knowledge, Q will present a list of potential solutions along with the reasons why his proposals are worth considering.

“You can easily chat, create content and take action [with Q],” AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said on stage. “All of this is informed by an understanding of your systems, your data repositories and your operations.”

AWS customers configure Q by connecting and customizing it with organization-specific apps and software, such as Salesforce, Gmail, and Amazon S3 storage instances. The queue indexes all associated data and content, aspects of “learning” about a business including its organizational structures, key concepts, and product names.

From a web app, a company can ask Cue to analyze, for example, which product features its customers are struggling with and possible ways to improve them — or, like ChatGPT, upload a file (a Word doc, PDF, spreadsheet and the like) and ask questions about that file. Q uses its connections, integrations and data, including business-specific data, to provide responses with quotes.

Q goes beyond just answering questions. The Assistant can take actions on behalf of the user through a set of configurable plugins, such as automatically creating service tickets, notifying particular teams in Slack, and updating dashboards in ServiceNow. To prevent mistakes, the chatbot observes the actions users take before they play and links to the results for validation.

Accessible from the AWS Management Console and the aforementioned web app, as well as existing chat apps like Slack, Q has as deep an understanding of AWS and the products and services available through it as you can imagine. Amazon says Queue can understand the nuances of app workloads on AWS, for example, suggesting AWS solutions for apps that only run for a few seconds versus minutes or hours or apps that only occasionally use up storage. reach up to.

On stage, Selipsky gave an example of an app that relies on high-performance video encoding and transcoding. Selipsky said that when asked about the best EC2 instance for the app in question, Q will give a list taking into account performance and cost.

Q can also troubleshoot things like network connectivity issues, analyzing network configuration to provide corrective steps.

And Q is tied to CodeWhisperer, Amazon’s service that can generate and interpret app code. Within a supported IDE (e.g. Amazon’s CodeCatalyst), Q can generate tests to benchmark software drawing on the customer’s knowledge of code. Q can also create a draft plan for implementing new features in the software or changing code and upgrading code packages, repositories, and frameworks – plans that can be refined and executed using natural language.

Selipsky says Amazon used Queues internally to upgrade nearly 1,000 apps from Java 8 to Java 17 in just two days and test those apps.

Amazon says it’s also building out Q for its own first-party products like QuickSight, a business analytics service. Queues within QuickSight can provide visualization options for business reports, automatically reformat them, or answer questions about the data in a report.

Q is also making its way into Amazon’s contact center software, Amazon Connect. Now – powered by Q – customer service agents can receive proposed answers to customer questions along with suggested actions and links to related help articles without having to type those customer questions in a text bar. Cue also produces a post-call summary that supervisors can use to track follow-up steps.

Selipsky emphasized several times during the keynote that the answers the queue provides – and the actions it takes – are completely controllable and filterable. Q will only return information the user is authorized to see, and administrators can restrict sensitive topics, allowing Q to filter out inappropriate questions and answers where necessary.

Additionally, the Q model — a mix of models from Bedrock, Amazon’s AI dev platform, which also includes Amazon’s own in-house Titan family — is not trained on customer data, Selipsky said.

In many ways, Q appears to be Amazon’s answer to Microsoft’s Copilot for Azure, which in turn was Microsoft’s answer to Duet AI in Google Cloud. Copilot for Azure and Duet AI in Google Cloud both take the form of chat-powered assistants for cloud customers, suggesting configurations for apps and environments and helping with troubleshooting by identifying potential issues and solutions.

But Q appears to be a bit more broad – touching a wider range of business intelligence, programming and configuration use cases. Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, believes this is Re:Invent’s “most important” announcement to date.

“This is about equipping developers with AI so they can succeed,” he said in a statement.

We’ll just have to see if it works as well as Amazon says it does.

