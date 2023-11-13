Amazon to Launch NFT Marketplace Next Month, What Can We Expect? – Yahoo Finance UK – Cryptosaurus

Is this a ‘new paradigm’ or just ‘monetizing popularity’?

According to reports, Amazon is set to launch its own NFT marketplace next month, with the option to deliver digital collectibles linked to physical items to customers’ doorsteps.

Details so far reveal that the marketplace will have 15 NFT collections available at launch for US-based customers, before expanding worldwide.

NFT fans will be able to purchase digital collectibles with their own Amazon (AMZN) account via debit or credit card.

This will provide those who do not have access to a crypto wallet like MetaMask the ability to purchase NFTs without purchasing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH-USD).

According to reports, the Amazon NFT marketplace may be called ‘Amazon NFT Marketplace’ or ‘Amazon Digital Marketplace’.

Web3 media outlet The Big Whale reported the launch date as April 24.

According to a report, once the initiative launches, Amazon shoppers will be able to purchase fashion-oriented NFTs that will be tied to physical clothing like jeans, trainers, and sweatshirts.

These NFTs will be distributed to customer NFT accounts, while the physical piece of clothing will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

One clothing company that has been at the forefront of connecting NFTs to its physical products is Nike.

Nike (NKE) acquired virtual asset company RTFKT in 2021, which was integrated into the new “Nike Virtual Studio” to launch a series of Nike-branded NFTs.

An example of this is Nike’s Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks NFT range which is tied to the apparel retailer’s ‘real world’ Dunk sneakers.

Jeff Bezos’s technology and online retail multinational is taking progressive steps towards incorporating more Web3 features into its platforms.

Back in January, crypto news outlet Blockworks reported that the world’s largest retailer was launching a digital asset venture involving NFTs.

According to the January report, four sources told Blockwork that the Amazon NFT initiative is expected to be made available to consumers around the world in the spring.

That same month, Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered with Web3 firm Ava Labs Accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology.

we are joining together @Amazon Helping enterprises and governments build compliant blockchain solutions. #AWS Makes it easy to launch and manage #avalanche Nodes provide greater robustness and flexibility to the network for developers.https://t.co/vgabB5c6Ya

– Ava Labs 🔺 (@avalabsofficial) 11 January 2023

The launch of digital collectibles services on Amazon was delayed following the collapse of Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November 2022.

The reputation of the entire crypto ecosystem took a serious blow after the collapse of FTX, and interest from Web2 firms and retailers in launching NFT marketplaces almost evaporated.

However, interest in NFTs among consumers is slowly rising again. According to data from DappRadar, the digital collectibles market has shown signs of improvement since the beginning of 2023.

A recent report from DappRadar showed better figures for the NFT market as a whole. NFT trading volume in January was $946 million, up 38% from December 2022.

Companies such as Gucci, Nike, and McDonald’s (MCD) are developing digital collectibles as a promotional strategy to increase interest in their offerings.

Gucci is now running its own NFT-based metaverse event in The Sandbox. The Italian fashion label has created the first significant virtual environment on the Metaverse platform incorporating the brand’s NFTs, called ‘Gucci Vault Land’.

NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’, and can usually be purchased on NFT marketplaces like OpenSea.

They are unique digital assets that exist on the blockchain, which is a decentralized digital ledger that records transactions.

Think of NFTs as digital collectibles or artwork that are unique and cannot be replicated. They can be anything from a digital image or video to a tweet or music album, or even a digital piece of clothing that can be used in a virtual world.

When someone buys an NFT, they have a digital certificate of ownership that verifies that they have the original, one-of-a-kind version of the asset.

This certificate is stored on the blockchain and cannot be replicated or changed.

NFTs have become popular in recent years as a way for creators and artists to sell and monetize their digital creations.

They also provide a way for collectors to own and invest in unique digital assets.

Amazon has been contacted by Yahoo Finance UK, but has not yet responded with comment.

WATCH: Ukraine is buying military equipment with crypto | crypto miles

Dismissed Home Secretary gave warning, said ‘much more will have to be said when the time comes’

The 14-year-old hound is believed to have been with his owner for seven weeks

Former Prime Minister David Cameron arrived at Downing Street on Monday after Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary.

A motorist has been brought to court for driving at 61mph on the M4 near Swindon.

The unbalanced dynamic between the brothers was cemented at an early age

Four teenagers have been arrested and one is being treated in hospital for stab wounds

But the former Prime Minister says it was not a harvesting job

Metropolitan Police officers are searching for Armistice Day protesters including a woman who mocked the Prime Minister by calling him a coconut and far-right hooligans who shouted racist abuse at a railway station.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed Britain’s new Foreign Secretary, but where will he and his wife Samantha and their three children live in the capital? See more about the family’s former £17million Holland Park mansion

The Govan-born manager arrived with David Gill at the Manchester United hero’s funeral service.

A former minister published his letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak on Monday evening, amid opposition from the Conservative Party’s right wing over his reshuffle.

The Good Liars said that the scene outside Trump’s rallies “feels a bit like you’re in the ‘Twilight Zone’.”

Discussing the topic of inheritance with parents can be difficult because even the most diplomatic approach can seem selfish.

This Morning viewers took to social media on Monday morning to give their verdict on Kat Deeley’s debut as a presenter. Read what he said here…

ITV has responded to claims Angelica Bell is leaving The Martin Lewis Money Show, saying their relationship remains amicable.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan turned heads on Monday as she posed up a storm in a plunging black mini dress – and her husband James had the best reaction…

Money sent by Britain to France to stop illegal migrant Channel crossings was spent on microwaves, phone chargers and vacuum cleaners, it has emerged.

A woman who was part of a gang who attacked a cancer patient from Leeds after she asked them to stop causing trouble outside her home has been described by the victim as “fearless and wild”.

Jenelle loves her screen time!

France’s 90-day visa rule for British second home owners could be relaxed after French politicians say they have been “punished by Brexit”.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech