Amazon to hire rival SpaceX to launch internet satellite

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. has signed a contract with rival SpaceX for three launches of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket, giving the company additional capacity to put internet-to-space satellites into orbit. Has been.

Most read from Bloomberg

The deal, which Amazon announced on its website on Friday, means the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant will rely on its main rival to get its own satellite constellation into orbit. Falcon 9 launches are scheduled to begin in mid-2025.

SpaceX’s Starlink already has about 5,000 satellites providing internet service from low-Earth orbit. Amazon’s own Project Kuiper, which aims for a similar business model, recently launched the first two test satellites of its planned 3,236-satellite constellation. It aims to begin beta testing with corporate customers in the second half of next year.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Amazon had previously expected its first satellites to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 before a series of testing failures and other issues delayed the flights of its launch partners.

Amazon struck a deal with three launch providers, United Launch Alliance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC and Arianespace, for at least 68 launches (and possibly up to 83) of the companies’ rockets in 2022 to acquire the bulk declare. Project Kuiper in orbit around the constellation. The deal depends on newly developed rockets that have yet to fly to space and have faced numerous delays.

In a separate deal, ULA’s older, flight-proven Atlas V rocket delivered Amazon’s first two satellites into orbit in October. The company has eight remaining launches with rockets that are retiring from service.

Earlier this year, a pension fund sued Bezos, Amazon’s board members, and the company, alleging that Amazon was barred from using reliable SpaceX rockets for Kuiper launches because of the rivalry between Bezos and Musk. Had failed to consider. According to the complaint by the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Fund, that option led to more expensive rocket launches and delayed the project because Blue Origin and other launch partners faced unexpected technical challenges with the spacecraft on which Amazon was relying. Had been. The company said at the time that the claims were baseless.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com