Amazon to debut NFL Black Friday games – another blow to traditional TV

Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) is set to debut the first-ever Black Friday NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET — the latest blow to traditional, or linear, television.

Amazon agreed to spend $1 billion annually for its 11-year NFL Thursday Night Football deal, while Google’s YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) reportedly paid $2.5 billion to acquire the coveted rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. Spent.

The deals come as legacy media grapples with huge streaming losses and a big decline in linear advertising revenue. Cord-cutting has accelerated, with linear TV viewership falling below 50% for the first time in July, while Big Tech has used its deep pockets to snatch up expensive sports contracts.

On average, media networks — whose parent companies include Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Comcast (CMCSA), and others — grew 12% in revenue from linear ads during the third quarter. A decline has been registered. According to a recent note from Macquarie, there was a decline of 13% in the second quarter.

companies Warning that the negative trend is likely to continue, Macquarie anticipates a 12% decline in the overall advertising market in the current quarter.

It’s a much different story than non-linear TV ad sales – such as advertising across video-on-demand platforms, connected TV, and free ad-supported services, or FAST formats like Roku – which grew 7%, one of the According to a recent report by media investment and intelligence company Magna Global.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) services reported 29% average ad revenue growth thanks to new ad tiers introduced by Netflix (NFLX) and Disney. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta (META) also saw new strength in digital advertising.

Amazon and the NFL: ‘A perfect marriage’

According to AdAge, Amazon will reportedly charge $880,000 for a 30-second ad spot, more than double the traditional rate for Thursday Night Football games.

Danielle Carney, head of NFL ad sales for Amazon, confirmed earlier this month that the tech giant had sold off all of its ad inventory for the Black Friday game, which reportedly cost $100 million for exclusive streaming rights. she came. Non-Prime viewers will also be able to access the game.

Carney said there will be “twice as many interactive video ads airing” during the game, such as QR codes and interactive banners, compared to a normal Thursday night game. Ad buyers will include Google, Columbia Sportswear, Bose, Carnival Cruises and Hasbro.

The company will also promote products on its expanded pregame show, in addition to leveraging a new “audience-based creative” strategy to better target different audience segments.

“When we talked to the NFL, it’s a perfect marriage,” Prime Video vice president Jay Marin told the Associated Press (AP). “Black Friday is a huge event for us every year. We really put everything we have behind it.”

In addition to being the biggest shopping event of the year, Amazon is also hoping the Black Friday game will extend the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day winning streak.

Last year’s Thanksgiving games averaged 33.5 million viewers, including the most-watched regular season game ever between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, which drew 42 million viewers.

“This is an opportunity for us to continue to innovate with Amazon,” Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement to the AP.

“I think what they’ve done on Prime Vision this year is exciting with seeing the intersection of data and AI prediction and taking fans deeper inside the X’s and O’s,” he said. “I think the viewing experience will feel a little different and unique and appropriate for that day. We’re excited about it.”

