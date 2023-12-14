Amazon, Target, Walmart to stop selling water beads

WATCH: CPSC recalls water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart, America’s three largest retailers, have announced they are removing the products amid growing pressure in recent years to remove the products following reports of injuries and deaths to children who swallowed water beads or had them placed in their Will stop their sale. Nose or ears.

Although water beads – often marketed as sensory toys and toys for children with developmental disorders – may seem harmless at first glance, the tiny balls made of polymers can be dangerous. When exposed to fluids, they can expand “to the size of a tennis ball,” about 150 to 1,500 times their original size, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to “Good Morning America” ​​that they have updated their Water Beads policy for third-party sellers and have committed to checking store listings for Water Beads products.



A general view of the outside of the Amazon UK Services Ltd. warehouse at the Leeds Distribution Park in Leeds, United Kingdom on December 13, 2023.

“In the interest of safety, Amazon will no longer allow the sale of water beads that are marketed as toys, art supplies or sensory play for children,” the statement said. “We work hard to ensure that the products offered in our store are safe, and we have ongoing efforts to develop and update our policies, evaluate listings, and prevent unsafe and non-compliant products from being listed. We have dedicated teams to continuously monitor our stores.”

Target, which previously sold the Buffalo Games water bead kit for children, which was recalled in September, also said it would stop selling water beads in stores and online to children 12 and younger .



A sign is placed in front of a Target store in Oakland, California on September 29, 2023.

“At Target, our top priority is the safety of our guests. In light of growing safety concerns, we will no longer sell water beads to children.” A Target spokesperson told “Good Morning America.”

Walmart also said it would remove water beads from store shelves and its website.



A Walmart store on Black Friday in Secaucus, NJ, Nov. 24, 2023.

“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson told “GMA.” “We have decided to voluntarily stop selling grow water bead toys and craft items marketed to young children and have already taken steps to remove them from our stores and online.”

For years, some parents have been warning about the dangers of water beads, while the Consumer Product Safety Commission has published reports of injuries caused by water beads in infants and children.

In September, Wisconsin mother Taylor Beathard spoke to Philadelphia ABC affiliate station WPVI about the death of her 10-month-old daughter, Esther, after ingesting water pearls. Beathard said she “wanted to make sure no other family has to experience this [they] Experience.”

Beathard said, “Losing your child is a sad, tragic feeling. No parent should have to go through that. And if we can save a few kids by sharing, then it’s worth it for us to share.”

About 52,000 of Buffalo Games’ Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit, a water bead toy, were recalled in September and at the time, the toy company told ABC News that they “take customer safety very seriously ”

“Before selling the Ultimate Water Beads Kit, as we do with every product, Buffalo Games followed CPSC regulations and tested children’s product safety standards by an independent CPSC approved laboratory,” the Buffalo, New York-based company said in a statement. “Tested the product accordingly.” statement. “The product has passed the tests set by standards, including the ASTM standard for expanding materials. The product is classified for ages 4+, and carries a suffocation hazard warning on the package.”

“Buffalo Games takes customer safety very seriously, and consumers should contact us via email, phone or the chuckleandroar.com website to return Ultimate Water Beads to us for a full refund,” the company said.

Concerned parents should remove water beads from their children. In case of emergency, parents can also call the National Poison Help Line, which is available 24 hours a day at 800-222-1222. The Consumer Product Safety Commission also encourages parents to report any water injuries or dangerous product experiences to SaferProducts.gov.

