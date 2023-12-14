Amazon, Target and other companies to stop selling water beads marketed to children due to growing safety concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Three major retailers — Amazon, Target and Walmart — say they are suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.

Water beads are small, colorful balls made of superabsorbent polymers. These are often sold as toys, including craft activity kits, and as sensory tools for children with developmental disabilities. But warnings about the dangers of swallowing pearls are increasing.

“When (water pearls) absorb water, they can swell to several times their original size,” said Dr. Joshua King, medical director of the Maryland Poison Center. “And while most still pass through the intestine without causing any trouble, sometimes they swell to a size where they actually obstruct the intestine.”

This can cause serious discomfort and life-threatening injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notes in online guidance — adding that water particles can also get into the ears, causing damage or even hearing loss. . According to the regulator, an estimated 7,800 water bead-related injuries were treated in hospital emergency rooms between 2016 and 2022.

Amazon confirmed Thursday that it updated its policy on water bead sales earlier this week “in the interest of safety.” A spokesperson said the e-commerce giant will no longer allow the sale of water beads that are marketed as toys, art supplies or sensory play for children.

Under Amazon’s updated policy, listings will be removed if they include images of children with products or contain references including “toddler,” “toddler,” “crafts” or “sensory play.” The spokesperson said sellers have time till December 22 to comply.

Walmart also confirmed its decision to stop selling “a spectrum of water bead toys and craft items marketed toward young children,” noting that the company has already taken steps to remove the products in stores and online. . And Target said it will no longer sell water beads to children 12 and under — similarly citing growing safety concerns.

Target has begun removing products from its shelves and online this week and expects to complete the process by the first week of January, a spokeswoman said.

Target previously sold the “Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit”, which was recalled in September. The activity kit, manufactured by Buffalo Games, was removed from shelves after reports of the death of a 10-month-old baby in Wisconsin who swallowed water beads and another report of a 9-month-old baby in Maine who suffered serious health problems after drinking them. Surgery was performed after being seriously injured. Pearl.

Amazon, Walmart, and Target aren’t the only retailers with policies limiting water-bead sales today. eBay points to measures it has implemented over the past few years — including adding safety warnings for filters and other water-bead products to prevent sellers from listing water beads marketed as toys. Requirements are included. And Etsy has now banned water beads altogether, “regardless of their marketing or intended use,” a spokesperson said.

Ashley Haugen, founder of the advocacy nonprofit The Water Bead Lady, said Thursday that companies’ proactive actions “not only save lives, but build trust among consumers.”

“I’m really proud because what you see and what this action shows is the result of parents, advocates, health care professionals, policy makers and corporations working together to create a safer world for all of our children ,” said Haugen, who founded The Water Bead Lady, whose youngest daughter was seriously injured by water beads in 2017.

In addition to company-by-company corporate measures, lawmakers and advocates have also continued to push for more sweeping change — which some say is overdue.

Last month, U.S. Representative Frank Pallone Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, introduced legislation to ban all water beads marketed for children’s use nationwide. Pallone was joined by CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Sarik and other consumer protection advocates, including Hoegen, in announcing the bill.

Since water beads and countless other objects that children can swallow (be they toys or not) are still out there, experts advise families to remain vigilant, keep an eye on who their children are playing with, And keep potential hazards out of sight and reach. If something does happen, he points to local poison centers and the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) as good resources.

“We recognize that kids swallow things all the time — and we’re here to help,” King said.

Perez Winder reported from Chicago.

