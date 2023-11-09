Amazon is making another effort toward becoming a regular health care source for customers with the launch of a service focused on virtual care.

The e-commerce giant says its Prime customers can now get instant access to a health care provider through a program that costs $9 per month or $99 annually.

This week’s announcement comes less than a year after Amazon announced its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, a subscription-based primary care provider that has medical offices in more than 20 markets.

The company has made several efforts to incorporate healthcare into its platform and has begun to gain momentum after some initial setbacks.

The company announced in August that it was adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to the virtual clinic it launched last year.

Yet Amazon last year kicked off a virtual health care service that it took years to develop, and it is partnering with two other major companies, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan, to address health care costs. It was part of a high-profile but unsuccessful effort.

Through the new service, patients will be able to connect with care providers virtually around the clock through their Prime One Medical membership program. The service includes video chat and the option to make an in-person appointment if there is a One Medical location nearby.

The company said Wednesday that its membership fees cover the cost of the virtual tours. But customers must pay for any visits to the company’s One Medical primary care offices. They can use insurance for this.

Virtual care became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many health care providers have since expanded their telemedicine offerings. It remains popular as a convenient way to get checked by a doctor or deal with relatively minor health problems like pink eye.

While virtual visits could improve access to help, some doctors worry it also leads to fragmentation of care and could make it harder to track a patient’s overall health. This can happen if a patient has a regular doctor who doesn’t learn about a virtual visit from another provider.

