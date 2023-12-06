Amazon takes aim at Shein for big fee cut at cheap apparel sellers

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. is drastically cutting fees for merchants selling clothes priced under $20, a sign it is ready for a price war with Chinese fast-fashion upstart Shein.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced it would reduce seller fees to 5% on clothing products priced under $15 starting in January. Rates will drop to 10% on clothing priced between $15 and $20. Commission on both categories was earlier 17%.

It is rare for Amazon to reduce the so-called referral fees it charges merchants on its online store, and no other changes of that nature were announced. This signals that Amazon is particularly trying to lure merchants offering lower-priced clothing — an area where Shein has excelled with his $9 hoodies and other bargain-basement apparel.

“It will make Amazon more competitive in the lower-priced apparel category because a dollar or two can make a big difference,” said Lucas Barnes, a former Amazon executive who founded PNW Web Marketing, a consulting firm. “Amazon wants Shein to spend all its money on discount offers without losing a lot of Amazon Prime buyers for a $9 hoodie.”

Amazon dominates U.S. e-commerce by capturing more than $1 of every $3 spent online, according to Insider Intelligence, making it nearly six times larger than its nearest online rival, Walmart Inc. But it is facing new threats from companies with links to China.

These include Shein, which plans to hold an initial public offering in 2024, and Teemu, a shopping app that launched in the US last year and is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. Social media app TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., also launched a US shop on its app earlier this year.

Amazon announced the reduction in seller fees on apparel in a blog post, with no explanation as to why it was only reducing fees for lower-priced products in one category.

The Seattle-based company has made a few mistakes when it comes to apparel. In November, it announced the closure of its Amazon Style clothing stores in California and Ohio – these outlets were due to open in 2022.

