Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): Every Analyst Covering It Says “Buy.” if you? – TipRanks.com

Although there is a certain allure in going against the grain, ahead of macroeconomic uncertainties, it may be best to consider a proven giant like e-commerce and technology firm Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN, As pundits debate the future direction of the equity market, Amazon enjoys a rare unanimous “Strong Buy” rating, meaning every analyst covering the stock is bullish on it. I’m also bullish on AMZN stock.

AMZN stock continues to deliver goods

At a time when consumers are pulling back from unnecessary discretionary spending, Amazon continues to boost investor confidence. With another strong earnings report in the bag, AMZN stock is in a strong position.

According to TipRanks contributor Abdulrasak Arivula, Amazon reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This figure handily beats the consensus estimate of $0.59 per share. On the top line, Amazon posted sales of $143.1 billion, representing growth of 13% year-over-year. Additionally, this remarkable figure beat Wall Street’s target by $1.54 billion.

In keeping with the seriousness of the earnings statement, Amazon Web Services (AWS) earned $23.1 billion, slightly below the expected $23.2 billion. However, the company’s advertising business unit rose to $12.1 billion, beating the consensus view of $11.6 billion.

Going forward, management expects Q4 revenue to be between $160 billion and $167 billion. Assuming Amazon delivers at the top of the range, the performance would represent an 11.9% increase from fourth-quarter 2022 sales of $149.2 billion. Given Amazon’s impressive earnings track record, such a possibility may be hard to dismiss.

Not surprisingly, AMZN stock enjoyed a unanimous Strong Buy rating heading into the week of November 12. However, it is the magnitude of the universal approach that raised eyebrows. Since 40 out of 40 experts are bullish on AMZN, you must have a good reason No To think about it.

Strong fundamentals bolster Amazon narrative

As remarkable as AMZN stock has been, a counterpoint stands out: the projected viability of the consumer economy. Although the Federal Reserve has stepped up its stance on the problem of inflation, prices remain very high. Next, an overall strong labor market doesn’t help matters. Yes, people have jobs, but now more dollars chase less stuff. Still, that makes Amazon’s strong fundamentals even more surprising.

E-commerce transactions represented a record 16.5% of all sales during the second quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is hardly surprising, given the early impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting restrictions against non-essential activities. ,

As society reopened and trends like revenge travel took hold, the above metric dropped to 14.4% in Q2 2022. However, online shopping increased again, with the figure increasing to 15.4% a year later. During this period, Amazon’s revenue increased by 10.8% from $121.2 billion to $134.38 billion.

In nominal terms, the US Census Bureau reports that e-commerce retail sales grew from $258.16 billion to $277.58 billion. That’s an increase of 7.52%, meaning that while the broader e-commerce sector continues to grow, Amazon simply takes a bigger share of the pie.

In turn, stakeholders of AMZN stock should be incentivized. Mature businesses rest on their laurels. However, Amazon is constantly striving for – and successfully achieving – more growth.

Could Amazon benefit from the economic downturn?

Adding to the bull case, Amazon It is possible There will also be benefits from a possible economic recession, especially with regard to travel spending. To be sure, if travel spending decreases, it would likely have a negative impact on AMZN stock. After all, if consumers tighten their belts, they can do so at every level.

However, it could really help Amazon. As scientific research indicates, people reduce negative emotions through retail therapy. This was evident during COVID-19, and similar dynamics could emerge if travel spending declines. Essentially, consumers may shift their entertainment desires from exotic vacations to retail pleasures, which will certainly benefit Amazon.

Analysts like Amazon stock

Turning to Wall Street, AMZN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 40 consensus Buy ratings assigned over the past three months. The average AMZN stock price target is $175.71, indicating a 23.1% upside potential.

Conclusion: AMZN Stock Wins Sustainability, Not Beauty Contest

Few investments attract attention like a foreign car. It may be a great trip, but ultimately, you’ll be stuck with huge repair bills. On the other hand, you have established blue chips like AMZN stock. Although it isn’t exactly attractive today, it still delivers the goods consistently, thus winning the sustainability race. Under current market conditions, this could be a matter of long-term success.

