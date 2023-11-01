Amazon Stock Beats Third-Quarter Estimates, What’s Next?

This illustration taken October 30, 2023 in Mulhouse, eastern France, shows statues , [+] The logo of American multinational technology e-commerce company Amazon is displayed next to a screen. (Photo by Sebastian Bozon/AFP) (Photo by Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

: AMZN) has gained nearly 58% YTD compared to a 7% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. However, at the current price of $133, the stock is trading 16% below its fair value of $159 – Trefis estimates Amazon’s valuation,

Amid the current economic scenario, AMZN stock has seen a 20% decline from the $165 level in early January 2021 to now around $135, compared to about 10% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There has been an increase. However, the decline in AMZN stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 2% in 2021, -50% in 2022, and 58% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 – which suggests that AMZN underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the consumer discretionary sector, including TSLA, HD and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could AMZN face a similar situation in 2021 and 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

The company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2023, with revenue rising 13% year-over-year to $143.1 billion. This was driven by 11% growth in the North America unit, followed by 16% growth in International and a 12% improvement in Amazon.

AMZN

Web Services Section. On the expenditure front, operating expenses as a % of revenue declined from around 98% to 92.2%. Additionally, other income increased by $759 million to $1.03 billion in the quarter. Overall, net income increased from $2.9 billion to $9.9 billion.

The top-line grew 11% year-on-year to $404.8 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. It recorded growth in each of the three segments—North America, the international unit and the Amazon Web Services division. Additionally, operating income increased from $9.5 billion to $23.6 billion over the same period. This was followed by a significant jump in other income – from $13.4 billion to $649 million. Specifically, other income includes a valuation loss on marketable equity securities of $10.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from an equity investment in Rivian Automotive. Overall, the firm reported net income of $19.8 billion, compared with a net loss of $3 billion in the year-ago period.

Going forward, Amazon’s revenue It is projected to reach $538.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. Additionally, adjusted net income margin is expected to improve for the year, resulting in revenue per share of $53.27. This combined with a P/S multiple of 3x would give it a valuation of $159.

