October 27, 2023
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profit in third quarter


NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported strong revenue and profits in the summer months due to growth in online sales and its advertising business.

In the three months ended September 30, the company said it generated revenue of $143.1 billion, up 13% from the same period last year. Amazon made $9.9 billion in profit, exceeding analysts’ expectations and sending its shares higher in after-hours trading.

In a prepared statement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company had a strong quarter as it improved its delivery speeds and grew strongly in its advertising business.

Consumers have remained flexible in their spending despite rising interest rates and extremely high inflation, which has declined steadily over the past year. Amazon said Thursday that its retail business grew 6% during the third quarter. This was boosted by the company’s popular Prime Day sales event held in July. Revenue from another sales event held earlier this month for Prime members will be included in Amazon’s earnings for the October-December period.

Apart from the core e-commerce business, investors are focused on the slowdown of Amazon Web Services, the company’s profitable cloud computing unit also known as AWS. The unit had boosted Amazon’s earnings during a slump in online sales following the pandemic. AWS saw lower growth rates over the past year as companies cut costs amid broader concerns about high inflation and the economy.

AWS, which rose 12%, remained stable, JC said Thursday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected growth of about 13%.

The report comes as Amazon faces regulatory scrutiny on multiple fronts. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed a landmark lawsuit against the company, alleging that the e-commerce giant was abusing its market position through anti-competitive practices that disrupt its platform. Raises prices for consumers on and off the coast of India.

The agency, led by Big Tech critic Leena Khan, is also challenging the company’s business practices in a separate lawsuit, which accuses Amazon of tricking consumers into enrolling in the Prime subscription program. Amazon denies both claims.

The company said it expects earnings between $160 billion and $167 billion during the fourth quarter.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

