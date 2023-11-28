Amazon Re:Invent | TechCrunch announces three new serverless offerings to launch

Image Credit: Noah Berger/Getty Images for Amazon Web Services

Amazon kicked off its annual customer conference AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas tonight with some new serverless offerings that make it easier to manage Aurora, Elastic Cache, and Redshift serverless services.

Matt Wood, AWS VP, says Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running with cloud databases very quickly, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you’re looking at millions of When dealing with millions, or millions, of individual records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those types of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces. “What you have to do as a customer to be able to handle that scale is, traditionally you have to break the data down into smaller and smaller segments, and then manage those segments independently. This is called sharding. And it’s kind of a pain in the butt,” Wood told TechCrunch.

“We’re announcing an unlimited database, which handles all sharing under the hood for you, completely automatically. So as your needs change as a customer, the database service itself, Aurora Serverless, will be able to make those adjustments and manage those pieces automatically,” he said. This enables customers to deal with a single database, and should remove a major management headache that existed before the creation of this feature.

While it was at it, the company also announced Elastic Cache Serverless, which is a serverless caching service that sits between your application server and your database and improves response times and reduces database costs, they Said.

“And what we’re adding here is that we’re making it serverless in a highly available way for mission critical applications running across availability zones. And so you can set up a highly available cache with microsecond response times, ready to scale to almost any amount of data you can throw at it in under a minute,” Wood said.

Finally, the company announced that Redshift Serverless now uses AI to automatically optimize and scale Amazon Redshift Data Warehouse based on query patterns and data volume, eliminating the work done by IT behind the scenes. The quantity reduces considerably.

Because each of these options are separate, it means Amazon manages all the hardware in the background, and provides the right amount of resources you need, without you having to deal with all the back-end management tasks of IT as needed. But it scales. ,

Source: techcrunch.com