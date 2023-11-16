Amazon recalls several eyedrops after FDA warning

Amazon is removing seven iDrop products from its online retail website after a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), telling the company that the products are not FDA-approved.

In a Nov. 13 letter to Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, ​​the FDA said the products are “particularly concerning from a public health perspective,” and that products administered through people’s eyes “pose a greater risk of harm” because They bypass certain parts of the body. Natural security.

The products included in the warning were Similasan Pink Eye Relief, The Goodbye Company Pink Eye, Can-See Eye Drops, Optic 1 Eye Drops, Oclumed Eye Drops, TRP Natural Eye Floaters Relief and Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops.

In a statement shared with The Hill, an Amazon spokesperson said that “security is the top priority” at the company.

“We require all products offered in our stores to comply with applicable laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said. “The products in question have been investigated and are in the process of being removed.”

The FDA told Amazon in the letter that the company has 15 days to inform the agency about the steps it is taking to correct any violations.

The warning comes just weeks after the FDA last month urged consumers to stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products from several major brands due to the risk of eye infections that can lead to vision loss or blindness. .

Eye drop products include products from CVS Health, Rite Aid, Target Up & Up, Velocity Pharma, and Leader or Rugby brands, both of which are Cardinal Health brands.

A series of other eyedrop products were recalled at various points earlier this year, some of which were linked to infections, vision loss and at least one death.

