Amazon rallies on cloud recovery as it chases Microsoft for AI business

-Aditya Soni

(Reuters) – Amazon.com rose nearly 6% on Friday on signs that growth in its main profit driver, its cloud business, is picking up pace after a two-year lull due to lower customer spending.

The company was on track to add more than $70 billion to its market capitalization based on its premarket share price of $127. Smaller cloud rivals Microsoft and Alphabet also rose about 1% each.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday that the cloud business is stabilizing as major expansions and first-time agreements with existing customers are likely to help support growth in the final three months of the year.

He also praised the AI ​​opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS), saying he expects the technology to generate “tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next several years”.

Wall Street applauded the positive comments for a business that brings in nearly all of Amazon’s profits but had slowed after the pandemic as customers cut costs.

“Tech investors can breathe a sigh of relief, Bernstein analysts said in a client note, “AWS growth looks set to accelerate again, even without AI.”

About 19 brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, bringing their average view to $173, according to LSEG data.

Amazon shares have risen 40% this year, but they have fallen about 8% in the past two days after Alphabet warned that cloud customers were curbing spending.

In the July-September period, Amazon reported its first quarter-on-quarter increase in cloud growth in nearly two years, although unit revenue fell short of estimates.

The 12.3% growth at AWS was slower than the 29% growth seen in Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, which topped market estimates. Google Cloud grew 22.5% in this period.

Amazon trades at 38.49 times its forward 12-month earnings estimates, compared to 27.85 times Microsoft and 18.66 times Alphabet.

Certainly, Amazon’s cloud business is bigger than Microsoft and Google. But the e-commerce firm is seen as a laggard in the AI ​​race, in which Microsoft is leading the way by betting on OpenAI and focusing on big customers that already use its services.

Amazon has tried to catch up, investing up to $4 billion in chatbot-maker Anthropic and signing a deal in September to launch its Bedrock AI service, which has attracted thousands of customers.

“Generative AI is a huge catalyst that could re-ignite growth within the (AWS) franchise,” said GlobalX analyst Tejas Desai.

“We view some of the key partnerships achieved this quarter as important to driving growth in the coming quarters.”

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: finance.yahoo.com