Amazon

AMZN

Recently there was an uproar when it announced that it was serving ads directly on its Prime Video streaming service. It’s not clear whether it was introducing a new cheaper tier to the service that came with ads, but that the core subscription everyone was on would suddenly start including ads – unless you’re okay with it. Don’t be willing to pay an extra $2.99/£2.99 per month for this. Go ad-free. Ads will also be added to existing subscriptions, rather than only applying to new or annually renewed accounts.

Now that the new tier is in place, however (since January 29th in the US and February 6th in the UK), it turns out that Amazon’s unorthodox approach to introducing ad tiers into its video subscription model is even worse. News attached: Ad-tiered Prime Video also deprives subscribers of the previously available benefits of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range pictures and Dolby Atmos sound.

So with the subscription coming with ads they had no expectation of having ads included months ago, basic tier subscribers now find they are no longer getting the same potential premium picture and sound performance and features they once did. He had them.

Also now containing commercials, the basic tier of Prime Video has removed Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos , [+] Available AV features. The top image shows a shot of Jack Ryan as it begins running in an ad-free account on a TCL TV, confirmed to be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while the bottom image shows the situation when You play the same episode with commercials. Account. Photo: John Archer

As far as I can tell, Amazon made no mention of this major new performance limitation in the information it provided on its new ad tiers. Maybe it was forgotten. Or perhaps it was thought it was awkward enough to tell people that they suddenly had to put up with advertising on a tier they already subscribed to, and so they couldn’t bring themselves to even mention the lost Dolby features. Or maybe, just maybe, for reasons I’ll explain later, the whole thing is a technical error.

However, whatever reason Amazon has for not mentioning it, it’s actually the case that neither the ultra-immersive Dolby Atmos object-based soundtrack nor the premium version of Dolby Vision’s HDR (which is meant to help compatible TVs HDR adds additional scene by scene image data to the feed ) provide better picture quality ) are still available on the ad tier, while they are still available if you pay extra to access the ad-free tier.

The development was first reported today by German tech website 4kfilme.de, which was alerted to the situation by some of its readers before investigating the situation on Sony, LG and Samsung TVs (although Samsung TVs support Dolby Vision HDR In any case, this must be said).

I recently tested the situation by setting up a new basic Prime Video account on a TCL television and toggling between that and an ad-free account and playing an episode of Amazon’s Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos-encoded Jack Ryan. TV series. In an ad-free account the TV throws up its own confirmation boxes to let you know that the show is running in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. However, in the basic ad account, the TV’s Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pop up boxes are consistently absent.

To add a little confusion to the mix, on the TCL TV I used, the Prime Video header information for the Jack Ryan Show that appears on the basic account with commercials shows Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos among the supported technology features – Yet when you start playing the episodes, there are no features offered on the TV.

What’s even more strange is that, while Dolby Vision has moved to HDR ad-service, you still get HDR10+. This alternative/rival premium HDR format to Dolby Vision also provides additional visual by scene image data – although the fact remains that it is still available in the Prime Video Basic tier when using Dolby Vision (TCL TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ by default. encodes) available) This raises the question, not for the first time, whether the version of HDR10+ deployed by Amazon is exactly the same full version of the format available elsewhere.

It’s the quirks mentioned in the last few paragraphs, including Amazon not using Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to induce people to pay more for an ad-free tier, that make me wonder if there’s some kind of There may be a technical fault. , Although I would say that the ‘deliberate selection by Amazon’ option is still the more likely option at this point.

I’ve contacted Amazon for more information, and will either update this story or publish a follow-up when I hear back from them.

,

Related Reading

Freely Smart TV service announces launch date and reveals new interface and features

Panasonic Z95A OLED TV first look: Bringing the fire

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos added to more TVs, monitors, PCs and cars