Amazon Prime is offering free card packs for NFT game 'Gods Unchained' – Cryptosaurus

Amazon Prime customers can now claim a free in-game pack of cards for the online trading card game Gods Unchained, according to an announcement from Immutable Games.

The first monthly reward is available on the Amazon Prime Gaming portal, which includes 5 Rare Core Packs and one Core Domain Pack for Prime customers to claim. According to a blog post, Gods Unchained will run a promotion for six months, with a new collection of free in-game content to claim each month.

While Gods Unchained is built around NFTs created on the Ethereum scaling network, nonfungibles are in-game cards that will be assigned to a user’s nonfungible account.

However, they can be converted into NFTs. Gods Unchained lets players “fuse” two or more identical normal “core” in-game cards into a high-quality NFT version, which can be traded through the Immutable X network. So while Amazon is not giving away NFTs in this case, players may still be able to obtain NFTs from the offering.

🔮Ready for War🔮 Gods Unchained is now available on Amazon Prime gaming platform! GU players who link their Prime accounts will receive monthly access to exclusive in-game items. New or experienced, this is your time to shine! 🃏 Boost your deck with 5 Core Rare Packs and 1 Core… pic.twitter.com/paPffo1H1m – Gods Unchained (@GodsUnchained) 5 December 2023

Amazon Prime Gaming has collaborated with various NFT games to provide customers with exclusive in-game content – ​​including NFL Rivals, Mojo Melee, Brawlers, and My Pet Hooligan. In some cases, the packs include actual NFTs, while others contain only non-tokenized items.

The collaboration with Amazon comes alongside the launch of Gods Unchained’s second in-game season, called Far Horizons, which introduces new gameplay mechanics and an expansion card set called Tides of Fate.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming,” said Daniel Paez, vice president and executive producer of Gods Unchained at Immutable Games. “Season 2 introduces a new chapter in the game’s ever-evolving story that will introduce sweeping changes to the meta and players’ strategies.”

Paez explained that the 142-card Tides of Fate expansion adds new abilities called God Powers and a “Mansurge” feature that boosts cards under certain conditions, matching the set’s Atlantean theme. The set also advances an in-game story that focuses on the battle between the Mech and Dragon factions over the powerful crystal.

Additionally, Gods Unchained will help support content creators through a new program that rewards each eligible creator with 6,000 GODS tokens per month (currently worth approximately $2,550) for sharing videos and strategies . Provides in-game tokens. Announcement.

Gods Unchained is currently available on Windows and Mac and is expected to be released on iOS and Android with a soft launch later this year.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech