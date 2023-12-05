Amazon Prime is offering free card packs for NFT game ‘Gods Unchained’ – Cryptosaurus
🔮Ready for War🔮
Gods Unchained is now available on Amazon Prime gaming platform!
GU players who link their Prime accounts will receive monthly access to exclusive in-game items.
New or experienced, this is your time to shine!
🃏 Boost your deck with 5 Core Rare Packs and 1 Core… pic.twitter.com/paPffo1H1m
– Gods Unchained (@GodsUnchained) 5 December 2023
