Amazon Prime is giving away free items for 'Champions Ascension' NFT game – Cryptosaurus

Champions Ascension, an innovative action role-playing game focused on exciting battles, is the latest blockchain-based game to offer free in-game items to claim for Amazon Prime customers.

Starting Friday, Amazon Prime Gaming Portal is offering customers a free claim of 100 in-game gold coins as well as a loot box of monster parts. Loot boxes can eventually provide a player with enough parts to create a monster for the next Maestro Towers mode.

While Champions Ascension is based on NFTs – including characters that were initially created on Ethereum, but later moved to the Polygon Scale network – the item tokens in the Amazon Prime giveaway are not NFTs that can be traded, they There are simply in-game digital items.

Some other Web3 games that have run Prime Gaming promotions, such as Gods Unchained and NFL Rivals, have taken a similar approach. New Champions Ascension in-game items will be introduced biweekly through Amazon Prime Gaming as part of a 12-week promotion, with additional Monster Part Boxes planned to offer resources such as Essence and Bone.

Maestro Towers is a new feature coming in early 2024, aka tower defense meets Mortal Kombat. Customize levels with AI, choose your Champions or monsters to defend the level, and attack other towers to get rewards! We can’t wait to show you more in 2024. pic.twitter.com/rHj20m7pNC – Champions Ascension (@ChampionsIO) 8 December 2023

Amazon Prime subscribers have access to a variety of free in-game content, not only for NFT games like Mojo Melee, Brawlers, and the titles mentioned above, but also for major “Web2” titles like League of Legends, Roblox, Madden NFL 24, Even for. And Cyberpunk 2077.

Champions Ascension is currently undergoing Early Access Alpha testing ahead of its full release on Windows, with plans to release on the popular PC marketplace Steam, though without NFT integration due to Steam’s restrictions on blockchain features.

