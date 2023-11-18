Amazon Prime invite-only deals for Black Friday: What to know

Black Friday is still a week away, but Amazon isn’t shy about deals this month — already, we’ve seen discounts on TVs, iPads, and more. And once again, Amazon is bringing back its invite-only discount for a sale that it expects to be extremely popular.

Amazon’s invite-only system was introduced earlier this year and gives bargain hunters a chance to ensure access to exclusive deals without having to watch the site like a hawk. To be eligible for some high-profile deals, you’ll need to register for those products ahead of time.

Below, learn how Amazon Black Friday invitation-only deals work and how you can sign up for the exclusive deals right now.

What are the Amazon Black Friday invitation-only deals?

Some of the biggest Amazon Black Friday deals are already featured on the site, and there’s a special red box indicating that they’re “invite-only Prime deals.” Once you click on the product, you will see a yellow “Invite Request” button below the promoted price. Clicking that button will register you to be guaranteed to buy the product at the Black Friday price when it goes on sale.

Invitations will be given based on the number of products Amazon has in stock. If your request for an invitation is successful, you will receive an email from Amazon with a special link to purchase the product when it goes on sale.

How do Amazon Black Friday invitation-only deals work?

It’s simple for Amazon Prime members to request an invite to the deals available by invite. Look for the yellow button marked “Invite Request” below the advertised Amazon Black Friday price. These buttons will only be present on products marked “Available by Invitation.”

Screenshot by Amazon/CNET

After you click the yellow button, a small pop-up window will confirm that you have requested an invitation, and the product page will refresh to show “Invitation Requested.” You will also receive a confirmation email from Amazon with the subject “Invitation Only Deal Requested”, which shows the product you requested and the Black Friday deal price.

If you have been selected by Amazon to receive an invitation, you will receive an email during the Black Friday sale (November 19 to November 22) with a special link to purchase the product. A timer will appear on the product page showing how much time you have left to make your purchase. If you are not selected for an invitation, you will also receive an email explaining this.

You can only apply for one invite for each product, but you can request invites for as many Black Friday deals as you want.

Which Amazon products will be offered as invite-only deals in November?

We’ve found eight products so far that are now being offered as invite-only deals for Amazon Black Friday. The list includes kids’ Bluetooth headphones, a limited-edition Star Wars stand that turns your Echo Dot into Darth Vader, a SodaStream bundle, a Blink outdoor camera system, a Citizen men’s watch, a Bulova men’s watch, and a Ring Floodlight camera Looks like.

For more Amazon tips, here are all the benefits you get with an Amazon Prime membership.

