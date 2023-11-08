Amazon One Medical connects primary care to Prime membership

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Amazon is making memberships at One Medical, the boutique primary care clinic it bought for $3.9 billion, cheaper for its Amazon Prime customers, a move that merges the e-commerce giant’s health care offerings with its core business. gives.

Previously, One Medical membership – initially available largely through employer benefits – cost $199 annually. Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members can purchase a One Medical subscription for $99 a year, a price that signals the tech giant is eager to take the next step in its march into mainstream health care.

Amazon has been slowly integrating One Medical, giving it top billing on its homepage and offering small, temporary sales to Prime members, but adding permanent health discounts to Prime is a step toward Amazon’s ambitious health goals. It is a big step.

Because One Medical only has brick and mortar clinics in 19 major cities across the United States, thousands of Prime members will only be able to access One Medical’s services virtually. One Medical’s telehealth business continues to grow, said a One Medical employee who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs. Increasing virtual appointments helps maximize the productivity of in-person One Medical Clinic, the person said, and the company has several openings for virtual clinical roles.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post, and the newspaper’s interim CEO, Patty Stonecipher, sits on Amazon’s board.

Amazon’s Wednesday blog post touted its digital health services while announcing a discount for Prime members.

“The new Prime One Medical membership benefit provides unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chat with licensed providers within minutes,” the company said in a blog post. “Virtual care is available nationally, and members incur no additional costs for on-demand virtual care services – it’s all covered by the membership.”

Amazon operates another telehealth offering, called Amazon Clinics. The clinic uses third-party health providers rather than directly employed primary care providers, as does One Medical, and aims to serve patients seeking solutions to the most common and easily treatable conditions like acne, pink eye and dandruff. To do. According to Amazon’s announcement, One Medical offers a similar service called “Treat Me Now,” but with a key difference: Amazon Clinic does not accept health insurance, while One Medical does.

Privacy experts have raised concerns about Amazon Clinics, which requires patients to waive certain health data protection rights to use the service. It remains to be seen what One Medical will need to account for the influx of new digital patients.

Amazon said it takes customer privacy “extremely seriously.”

“We are committed to protecting our customers’ privacy just as we protect our own – not only because it is required by law, but because it is the right thing to do,” the company said in its blog post. “We are clear with customers about what information we collect and how we collect it. We do not sell customers’ protected health information, and we use this information to provide care, make care easier, and ensure patient safety.

Amazon is known for its willingness to experiment until it finds a model that works for it. The company has tried to move away from at least two other costly health care moves, most recently Haven, a corporate health care-focused collaboration with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway, and Amazon Care, a mobile, in-home primary The care service which was there was closed last year.

Health care services that emerged from that trial-and-error process are One Medical, Amazon Clinics, and Amazon Pharmacy, which grew out of the company’s 2018 acquisition of PillPack.

Although these services have grown slowly so far, marrying One Medical and Prime is a sign that Amazon is ready to open the doors to health care for its more than 100 million Prime members, some of whom already have access to Amazon. Prescription discounts are available through the pharmacy’s RxPass.

Dan Amir Rubin resigned as One Medical CEO in August, a little more than a year after Amazon bought the company.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com