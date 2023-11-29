Amazon One Enterprise: A New Approach to Business Security

In yesterday’s article about Amazon One’s palm scanning identification system, I wondered about the possibility of zipping through the airport with no documents, no phone, with only your palm. That’s not going to happen anytime soon, but Amazon is now expanding its Amazon One technology beyond retail checkout to the security business.

Amazon One technology is now being applied to business security. Credit: Amazon

In a significant shift towards organizational security, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced Amazon One Enterprise. They hope to use their palm-based identity service to transform how organizations manage access to both physical and digital assets.

A new approach to authentication

Traditional authentication methods, such as badges, fobs, PINs, and passwords, have long been the backbone of organizational security. However, these methods have inherent vulnerabilities – they can be lost, stolen, or easily compromised. Amazon One Enterprise seeks to address these security shortcomings by offering a biometric solution that is not only more secure but also more convenient.

The technology behind Amazon One Enterprise

Amazon One uses advanced palm and vein imagery for enterprise biometric matching, claiming an impressive 99.9999% accuracy rate. He says this level of accuracy is unprecedented in the field of biometric security and provides a strong protection against impersonation and unauthorized access.

Efficiency and User Experience

A major advantage of Amazon One Enterprise is its operational efficiency. By eliminating the need for traditional badges, passwords, PINs and physical devices it reduces the time and effort associated with managing them. This system provides users with a fast, convenient, touch-less experience.

As I detailed yesterday, my own experience has shown that Amazon One is significantly faster than iris scanning or facial recognition systems. It offers the fastest, most frictionless retail checkout experience I’ve seen. (Even stores with “Just Walk Out” technology, another Amazon innovation, require authentication at the time of entry.

security and privacy

Amazon One Enterprise encrypts palm images and user credentials, increasing the security of personal data. Additionally, using multi-layered palm data reduces the potential for privacy violations because, unlike faces, palms cannot be scanned remotely or without the user’s knowledge.

User privacy and organizational security are intertwined. In 2017, Japanese researchers extracted fingerprint data from random photographs of people whose fingers were pointed towards the camera. Although this development may not be a major feat, the increasingly high-resolution smartphone cameras may raise concern levels. And, of course, facial recognition data can be obtained from photos and videos. Because Amazon One not only scans the palm but also looks at blood vessels beneath the surface, cloning by capturing an image of the palm is highly improbable. And, even if Palm data were somehow compromised, the privacy implications would be minimal.

Early adopters and market response

Several organizations, including Boon Adam, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Paznik, and KONE, have already begun implementing Amazon One Enterprise.

Amazon One Enterprise, currently available for preview in the US, could herald the beginning of a new era in biometric security. As organizations increasingly recognize the limitations of traditional authentication methods, the shift toward biometrics is inevitable. With its speed and privacy benefits, Amazon One will benefit.