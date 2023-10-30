Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Nvidia are part of the Zacks Earnings Preview

for immediate RELEASE

Chicago, IL – October 30, 2023 – Zacks.com has released a list of companies that could release earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL and NVIDIA NVDA.

Q3 earnings: Tech sector in focus

A major contributing factor to the decline in market momentum over the past three months has been rising interest rates and the ‘higher for longer’ outlook of Fed policy. Given the perceived ‘long term’ status of tech stocks, the interest rate issue is an even more significant headwind for them.

You can see this in the chart below, which shows the three-month performance of the S&P 500 index and the Zacks Tech sector. Chart performance also shows Amazon, Microsoft And Alphabet At the same time.

As you can see here, the Zacks Tech sector (blue line, bottom – 11.5%) has lagged the broader market (red line, second from the bottom, bottom -9.7%), Microsoft (green line, bottom – 2.7%) ), Amazon (orange line, down -3.9%) and Alphabet (violet line, down -8.7%) are outperforming.

The relative outperformance of Microsoft and Amazon is a reflection of the earnings power of these mega-cap companies which was reaffirmed in their quarterly results. Alphabet’s results were no less impressive, but the market is placing a premium on the speed of cloud and AI. It appears Alphabet is faltering a bit on that front.

The ‘Big 7 Tech Players’ group is on track to achieve +49% earnings growth in Q3 2023 on +12.2% higher revenue.

Only these mega-cap tech players have strong Q3 results Apple And NVIDIA At this stage, results have yet to be reported, which is a big reason why overall third-quarter earnings growth rates for the S&P 500 index have turned positive in recent days.

Third quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index on a blended basis, meaning combining actual earnings revealed with estimates from companies still to come, are now expected to grow +1.2% from the same period last year, the same increase. Revenue is expected to rise by (+1.2%). If we remove the contributions of these ‘Big 7 Tech players’, third quarter earnings for the remainder of the index would be -5.7% lower than the same period last year.

As we all know by now, the group’s unprecedented growth in 2021 partly reflected demand carried forward from futures periods that was in the process of being adjusted last year and this year. As you can see above, the group is expected to resume ‘regular/normal’ growth next year, but a lot of this depends on how the macroeconomic picture unfolds.

Apart from these mega-cap players, Q3 total earnings for the technology sector as a whole are expected to be +18.6% higher with revenues +4% higher than the same period last year.

As was the case with the ‘Big 7 Tech Players’, the overall tech sector has been dealing with elevated revenues and earnings during Covid for the past several quarters. In fact, the Zacks Tech sector’s earnings growth turned positive only last quarter (2023 Q2) after being in negative territory during the previous four quarters.

This big picture view of the ‘Big 7 players’ and the region as a whole shows that the worst growth challenges are shifting to the rearview mirror.

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all earnings reports through Friday, October 27, we now have third quarter results from 246 S&P 500 members, or 49.2% of the index’s total membership. These companies’ Q3 earnings totaled +6% from the same period last year and revenue was +2.1% higher, with EPS beating estimates by 79.3% and revenue beating estimates by 64.2%.

We have another extremely busy reporting docket this week with over 1100 companies reporting Q3 results, including 159 S&P 500 members. In addition to the aforementioned Apple, which reports after markets close on Thursday.

The companies are handily beating consensus EPS estimates, but they are lagging a bit on revenue by a percentage point. This becomes clear when we look at the ‘mixed’ beats percentage for Q3, which shows the proportion of these 246 index members that beat both EPS and revenue estimates.

big picture of earnings

Looking at the third quarter of 2023 as a whole, S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to grow +1.2% on revenues up +1.2% from the same period last year. This would follow a -7.1% decline on +1.1% higher revenues in Q2 2023. Please note that earnings growth has turned positive for the first time after being in negative territory for three consecutive quarters.

The earnings growth picture for the quarter improves further on an ex-energy basis (+6.6% vs +1.2%).

Look at current expectations for next year and the year after that to understand the difference between the reality of current bottom-up total income projections and the never-ending worries about an impending economic recession. That said, most economic analysts have been steadily lowering their recession outlook in recent months.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations going forward, please see our weekly earnings trends report >>>>The earnings picture continues to improve

