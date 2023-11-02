WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Amazon.com (AMZN.O) used a range of illegal strategies to boost profits in its online retail empire, including an algorithm that slashed prices for American households by $1. Raised by more than $1 billion, the US Federal Trade Commission detailed in a new court filing on Thursday.

The FTC lawsuit was filed in September, but many details were withheld until Thursday, when a version of the lawsuit with less redactions was made public in the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Amazon, which has 1 billion items in its online superstore, created a secret algorithmic code internally called ‘Project Nessie’ to identify specific products for which it is predicted that other online stores will increase the prices of Amazon. would follow. …Amazon used Project Nessie to extort more than a billion dollars directly from the pocketbooks of Americans,” the FTC said.

Amazon spokesman Tim Doyle said the FTC characterized the pricing tool as “grossly unfair” and that the company stopped using it several years ago.

“Nessie was used to prevent our price matching from causing abnormal results where prices dropped so low that they were unsustainable,” Doyle said.

The complaint says Amazon began testing the pricing algorithm in 2010 to see if other online retailers tracked its prices and raised prices on products that were being tracked by competitors. is likely to.

The FTC alleged that after outside retailers began matching or increasing their prices, Amazon would continue to sell products at the increased price, resulting in an additional $1 billion in profits.

The FTC said Amazon circumvented the algorithms during its Prime Day sales events and the holiday shopping season when there was more media and customer attention on the online retailer.

“After the public’s attention focused elsewhere, Amazon turned Project Nessie back on and ran it more widely to compensate for the pause,” the lawsuit said.

The complaint says Amazon used it to set the prices of more than 8 million items purchased by customers in April 2018, totaling about $194 million, before stopping it in 2019.

The complaint says that in January 2022, Amazon retail executive Doug Harrington asked about using “old friend Nessie, perhaps with some new targeting logic” to increase profits for Amazon’s retail arm.

The FTC’s complaint also accuses Amazon of trying to hide information about operations from antitrust enforcers by using the Signal messaging app’s disappearing messages feature and says the company used the Signal messaging app’s disappearing messages feature to hide information about its operations from June 2019 to 2022. Communication has been destroyed from the beginning.

targeting vendors

The FTC said Amazon also required sellers to use its logistics and delivery services under the company’s Prime feature, even though many would prefer to use a cheaper service or one that would also serve customers from other platforms, The FTC said.

The FTC alleged that an unnamed Amazon executive who led global fulfillment called it an “oh crap” moment when he realized that Amazon letting sellers remain on Prime without using Fulfillment was “fundamentally undermining” . [Amazon’s] Competitive advantage” by encouraging sellers “to run their own warehouses.”

The FTC said the average fees for sellers using Amazon’s fulfillment services rose from 27% in 2014 to 39.5% in 2018.

targeting walmart

In the complaint, the FTC said Amazon does not allow other large online stores like Walmart.com to sell on its platform. Asked why Amazon treats Walmart.com differently than smaller sellers, Mr. Bezos testified, “It’s different just because of scale and [be]Due to competitive situation etc.”

In one section of the lawsuit, which has been heavily redacted, Amazon allegedly blocked Walmart in 2017 from offering discounts to online shoppers who made their purchases at Walmart stores. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint cites an Amazon seller who adopted a policy of “absolutely ensuring that the price of our products at Walmart was no lower than that of Amazon” due to pressure from Amazon.

Reporting by Dianne Bartz, David Shepardson and Ariana McLemore

