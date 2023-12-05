Amazon looks to AI, third-party marketplaces to grow its cloud business

As the Magnificent Seven’s rally slows, investors will look more closely at its future prospects – and AI will be the key to fending off the competition.

Although Amazon (AMZN) spans retail, groceries, healthcare, consumer electronics and more, it’s Amazon Web Services, or AWS, that Wall Street always has its eye on. While Microsoft’s (MSFT) stock was largely rewarded for its cloud performance after its third-quarter earnings decline, Amazon and Google (GOOG, GOOL) were punished for their lower cloud numbers.

Expanding and monetizing AWS will be essential to Amazon’s growth. At its Re:Invent conference last week, Yahoo Finance spoke to several key executives about the future of AWS, where generative AI is at the center.

AWS does not disclose how many customers it has, but many estimates suggest it has a customer base of over one million businesses. The cloud giant, projected to generate revenues of $80 billion in 2022, notably has a number of public sector customers with whom it is working through the AI ​​boom.

“Especially for those customers who need help taking advantage of the latest technologies,” said Dave Levy, AWS vice president of Worldwide Public Sector.

These customers are already looking to 2024, where increased computing power is required to support technology adoption such as training and deploying large language models (LLMs). Levy told Yahoo Finance that organizations that are moving to the cloud are likely better equipped to meet the challenge.

According to Swami Sivasubramaniam, AWS vice president of data and AI, the next year will bring generic AI more meaningful and substantial customer adoption, where it will begin to create measurable value and ROI.

For example, businesses that have seen chat agents like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Cloud write haikus and essays will look to leverage the technology to write analytics based on their internal customer and performance data, says Sivasubramaniam. .

And managing and securing that data will be important for customers in 2024, said Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, AWS vice president of technology.

“Everything you do in generative AI has to be driven by your data,” he told Yahoo Finance.

But AWS’s growth won’t come from AI alone. Its enterprise customer ecosystem includes AWS Marketplace, a service that will be an area of ​​investment going forward, said AWS VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances Ruba Borno.

According to Borno, the marketplace is “a one-stop shop for everything, but for enterprise IT”. It allows anyone with an AWS account to purchase and access third-party software and technology, such as cybersecurity services or data analytics platforms. All billing is centralized through AWS, simplifying the purchasing process.

Amazon will simplify the fee structure for services offered on its Marketplace, and reduce its fees to make it easier for sellers to reach more customers.

“In addition, we are continuing to invest in providing our customers with greater seller insights… [and] Improving market discoverability,” Borno said.

As Apple and Google have experienced with their app stores, increased use of its marketplace will help Amazon lock in AWS customers, giving it an edge over other cloud providers.

But in the end, it’s the AI ​​race that has captured the imagination of AWS executives. To that end, AWS recently announced a deeper partnership with chip maker Nvidia (NVDA), additional security features for its generative AI platform Bedrock, and AI from Anthropic, Cohere, Meta (META), Stability AI, and its own Amazon Titan. Announced access to models. For customers.

