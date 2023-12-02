Amazon struck a deal with SpaceX to use Falcon 9 rockets to launch Amazon’s low orbit satellites.

Financial terms of the deal between the satellite internet competitors were not disclosed.

The rockets are set to fly in 2025 in support of Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

Three launches on SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket are planned for early to mid-2025, according to a Friday statement from Amazon, although financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Amazon’s statement, launches with SpaceX rockets will increase the company’s ability to support full-scale deployment of its own low Earth orbit satellites, which is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2024.

As part of its $10 billion plan to build a satellite constellation to rival SpaceX’s Starlink, Amazon also partnered with Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos’ aerospace manufacturing company Blue Origin for 83 launches. Has announced. Placing satellites in orbit.

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that, while previously announced launch contracts will provide enough capacity to support most of the company’s planned group of launches, “we always planned to add more capacity to support our long-term deployment program.” “, and these launches are part of that strategy.”

In response to breaking news on X, former Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said: “SpaceX launches competing satellite systems without favoring its own satellites. Fair and clear.”

SpaceX representatives did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

Two prototypes for Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite constellation, a direct competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink, launched in early October. The prototype launches of Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2 were delayed from late 2022 due to changes made to the rocket-delivery system that launched the instruments.

The prototype — which Amazon said helped validate the design and network architecture — is the first of more than 3,200 satellites to be launched over the next six years, which Amazon plans to use to provide orbital broadband internet. Is making.

Starlink began launching satellites in 2019 and has more than 4,000 satellites in orbit, with plans to eventually create a constellation of about 42,000.

In September, the company announced It achieved Internet connectivity on all seven continents, providing high-speed Internet to more than 2 million people in 60 countries.

