Amazon launches business-focused AI chatbot called Q at Las Vegas conference

There’s a new chatbot entrant in the artificial intelligence race, and Amazon is behind it. Many billion-dollar companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have been leaders in AI. These companies and others have released their own versions of AI chatbots. Q, the group’s latest AI chatbot, was announced by Amazon at the AWS Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the company, Q is a generative AI trained on 17 years of Amazon Web Services (AWS) knowledge and experience.

Q aims to serve businesses, so every task it can accomplish is focused on helping employees do their jobs. Q has the ability to quickly and efficiently complete tasks like synthesizing content, streamlining day-to-day communications, drafting blog posts, and answering questions.

Amazon’s new chatbot, Q, was announced Tuesday at the AWS re:Invent conference.

Everything you need to know about artificial intelligence: What is it used for?

According to Amazon’s press release, Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and artificial intelligence, said, “Generative AI has the potential to fuel a technological shift that transforms people from finding information and discovering new ideas to writing and building applications.” Till then everything will be reshaped.” release. “AWS is helping customers use generative AI with solutions at all three layers of the stack, including purpose-built infrastructure, appliances, and applications.”

According to Amazon’s website, Q is labeled as “your generic AI-powered assistant designed for work that can be tailored to your business.” Q has the potential to give businesses a more personalized experience by connecting AI to their data and systems.

Read on the Fox Business App

According to Amazon’s press release, Q’s ability to give users a tailored experience while maintaining strong security and privacy features is a factor that differentiates Amazon’s AI from other chatbots on the market.

Amazon’s Queue can help employees perform day-to-day tasks.

AWS, Nvidia to partner on new AI supercomputing infrastructure

Sivasubramanian said, “Amazon Q builds on AWS’s history of taking complex, expensive technologies and making them accessible to customers of all sizes and technical capabilities with a data-first approach and built-in enterprise-grade security and privacy from the start.” ” Press release. “By bringing generative AI to where our customers work – whether they are building on AWS, working with internal data and systems, or using data and a range of business applications – Amazon Q is our Generic is a powerful addition to the application layer of the AI ​​stack that opens up new possibilities for every organization.”

Q competes with rivals like Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Duet AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Right now, Q is available for preview, but users will have to pay for the service after the free trial ends.

Apart from Queue, another AI initiative from Amazon is the improvement of voice assistant Alexa. This includes making it more interactive than ever. In a September 20, 2023 article written by Daniel Roush, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, he highlighted all the changes coming to Alexa.

As a company, Amazon has been improving AI in various ways, including with its voice assistant Alexa.

Some of these changes are giving the voice assistant a more conversational tone and a more personalized experience for users through things like preferences you’ve previously shared and services you’ve connected to in the past. The company also announced its collaboration with AI start-up Anthropic in September, with an investment of up to $4 billion by Amazon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Original article source: Amazon launches business-focused AI chatbot called Q at Las Vegas conference

Source: finance.yahoo.com