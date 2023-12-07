Amazon is testing grocery subscription service for Prime members

An independent contractor wearing a protective mask and gloves loads Amazon Prime grocery bags into a car outside a Whole Foods Market in Berkeley, California on October 7, 2020.

Amazon is piloting a new grocery membership for members of its Prime program, the company said Thursday, marking the latest recalibration of its online supermarket offerings.

Members of the company’s Prime program will have the option to pay $9.99 per month to receive unlimited grocery deliveries from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh on orders over $35. They will also get the facility of pickup within 30 minutes on orders of any size. To start, the service is rolling out in Denver, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Columbus, Ohio.

Tony Hoggett, who leads Amazon’s physical store business, said in a statement, “We’re always experimenting with features to make shopping easier, faster, and more affordable, and we’re eager to hear how this offering works. “How members respond to the benefits.” ,

Amazon is betting that Prime members will be willing to pay the extra monthly fee to have fresh food delivered to their doorstep without any pesky delivery fees. A Prime subscription in the US costs $139 per year, or $14.99 per month, and membership benefits include free, instant shipping, and access to video streaming. With add-on grocery subscriptions, this offering can drive larger and more frequent food orders among Prime members.

Amazon has changed its fee-free delivery limits for fresh and whole foods orders in recent years amid rising costs. In October, the company lowered the limit for free fresh grocery delivery on orders over $100, after setting the minimum limit at $150 the month before. In 2021, the company introduced a $10 service fee for Whole Foods delivery orders to Prime members.

Before the fee change earlier this year, the company offered free Amazon Fresh grocery delivery at no additional cost to Prime members on orders over $35.

Amazon is committed to positioning itself as the grocery destination for shoppers. Since acquiring Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in 2017, it has launched its own chain of Fresh supermarkets, and it recently expanded its online and brick-and-mortar grocery operations, attracting a broader cross-section of consumers. Steps have been taken to unify. Last month, the company launched fresh grocery delivery for people without Prime anywhere in the US, after testing the feature in a few cities.

