Amazon is offering free AI training tools to guide AWS users

Given how quickly generic AI technology has come to market, it’s not surprising to find that knowledge of how to use it, or even in-depth knowledge of how it works, is very limited. As noted in a recent Technalysis research study on the use of GenAI in the enterprise, the lack of education on the topic is staggering.

For that reason, it’s great to see organizations like Amazon AWS step up to offer new training courses and tools to help get people up to speed. Even better, they’re making them available for free, helping to reach the widest audience possible.

At the corporate level, Amazon announced a new training and reskilling initiative called “AI Ready” They hope to educate 2 million people about getting jobs in the red-hot GenAI field by the end of 2025. The program consists of 8 free training courses aimed at business decision makers and a variety of audiences interested in learning critical GenAI programming skills.

In partnership with training company Udacity, Amazon is sponsoring $12 million in scholarships for 50,000 high-school aged students from underserved and underrepresented communities through its AWS Generative AI Scholarship Program.

Finally, even for younger students, Amazon is working with Code.org for a 60-minute class titled “Hour of Code Dance Party: AI Edition” where students from kindergarten to 12th grade will learn how to use GenAI tools. Will work on creating a virtual music video set. ,

A few days ago, AWS unveiled an interactive online AI app building tool called PartyRock. Based on the company’s own Bedrock AI platform and Titan LLM, the clever PartyRock is described by Amazon as an AI playground. It helps non-programmers create their own simple GenAI-powered mini apps using a wizard-like interface and pre-built templates.

For example, you can use PartyRock to create a customized tour guide creation tool, cartoon animal illustrator, clever email response generator, and more with just a few clicks.

Those with little or no programming experience can take advantage of some pre-built templates to make the process easier, while those with some programming experience can start from scratch and put together pre-built modules. By combining and customizing the types of outputs one can create relatively sophisticated devices. Generates one.

In the process of using the tool, PartyRock helps people at many levels of technical expertise better understand how GenAI technology works and how it can be deployed. This helps to uncover the secrets of GenAI to some extent and make it more accessible. Seeing how these mini applications are created definitely gives you a better understanding of how the technology works (and, frankly, how many applications have been created).

The fear of potential job loss that GenAI has created in many people makes these tools even more valuable than other types of training options.

The fear that GenAI has created in many people over potential job loss makes these tools even more valuable than other types of training options that tech companies have been offering for years. There are serious – and legitimate – concerns about the impact GenAI will have on certain roles, so it’s great to see these kinds of efforts.

Reskilling and retraining is undoubtedly going to be a big issue in the age of AI, and I expect many more tech companies to create these and other types of programs to help those who are already employed in the tech industry and Others who are interested in it. In joining.

There’s no doubt that there are going to be some dramatic changes in the workplace over the next few years, in the types of jobs that will become available, and frankly, the types of jobs that may disappear. What’s particularly important about PartyRock and Amazon’s other training programs is that they can open up new opportunities for people who don’t have traditional degrees and bring a new group of workers into the tech world.

Given the issues surrounding bias and other related concerns that have already surfaced in early iterations of GenAI-powered tools, this is certainly an important step in the right direction.

Bob O’Donnell is the Founder and Chief Analyst of Technalysis Research, LLC, a technology consulting firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and the professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech

Source: www.techspot.com