Students who may not be able to travel home this holiday season can find deep discounts on airfare as part of Amazon’s latest flash sale this week. Starting today and running through Thursday, Amazon – in partnership with Student Universe – will make 1,000 tickets available each day at a price of $25 per flight.

Tickets for Tuesday were already sold out as of press time, although the next sale begins on Wednesday at 12pm PST/3pm EST and the final sale begins at the same time on Thursday.

To secure the deal, you must have an Amazon Prime Student account and be willing to travel between December 8 and January 14, 2024. If you have an account, you’ll want to go to the booking website on Wednesday morning and login. You then enter your departure airport/destination and travel dates, just like you do with a regular flight.

All departures should take place between December 8-25 and return flights should be completed by January 14, 2024. If tickets are still available, you will be able to reserve tickets for $25. The special fare is available on both one-way and round-trip tickets, but only one ticket can be purchased at a time.

“As a mother of a first-year college student, I’m excited to bring my son home for the holidays,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of US Prime and marketing tech at Amazon. “And as travel costs continue to rise, we are pleased to help make flying more affordable for Prime students who want to spend this important time with family and friends. This is just another way we’re providing incredible savings, value and convenience to our Prime Student members every year.

If you miss the deal, a follow-up offer will be available for $25 off any flight booked through the Student Universe website.

Amazon’s Prime Student service is available to anyone ages 18 to 24 or enrolled in college classes. To sign up for an account, potential customers must verify their age and/or student status.

Source: www.mlive.com