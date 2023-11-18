Amazon is laying off several hundred employees working on Alexa

Amazon is laying off employees in its Alexa division while it prepares to make Alexa as smart as modern AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPIT. The move will affect several hundred employees in the US, Canada and India, according to an internal email sent on Friday.

Amazon’s Daniel Bosch wrote, “As we continue to invent, we’re shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know works most for customers.” matters more – including maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generic AI.” Vice President of Alexa and Fire TV in Email, Received First geekwire, “These changes are leading us to discontinue some initiatives, resulting in the elimination of several hundred roles.”

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the company is indeed laying off “several hundred” people in the division and said that Amazon is trying to find roles for those affected wherever possible. “Although this was a difficult decision, we are very optimistic about the future of Alexa,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As we grow, Alexa remains an incredibly important part of our business, and we will continue to invest and innovate to deliver on our vision.” The spokesperson did not specify which initiatives were being discontinued.

Amazon released Alexa in 2014. But nearly ten years later, most people don’t use digital assistants for anything more than playing music, asking the weather, or setting a timer. OpenAI’s ChatGPIT, powered by generative AI, was widely considered smarter than Alexa and Siri, which sometimes struggle with basic requests. A few months ago, OpenAI added voice capabilities to ChatGPT, allowing people to converse in natural language.

In September, Amazon announced that it would upgrade Alexa with capabilities that would bring it closer to ChatGPT. Alexa will soon be powered by a larger language model, the same fundamental technology that underpins modern chatbots like ChatGPT. “Our latest model is specifically optimized for voice,” David Limp, Amazon’s SVP of devices and services, told the audience at a company event that month, “and the things we know our customers love.” – like having access to real-time information, controlling your smart home efficiently, and getting the most out of your home entertainment.” Earlier this year, Limp announced that he would be Timely will leave Amazon later this year and is now CEO of Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.

The new upgrade to Alexa will mean you won’t have to say “Alexa” every time you want to do something. You’ll also be able to make complex requests, like asking the Assistant to prepare the house for sleep at 9pm every weekday, dim the lights, close the doors, and set the temperature all at once. Alexa will also be able to hold longer conversations and maintain the context of the discussion.

Amazon has laid off more than 27,000 employees across the company so far after initiating mass cutbacks for the first time in its history a year ago. Last week, the company cut 180 jobs from its gaming division, including the entire staff of company-backed Twitch channel Crown. Earlier this month, Amazon also laid off an unspecified number of employees at its music streaming unit and previously cut more than 100 employees from its gaming divisions.

Source: www.engadget.com