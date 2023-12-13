Amazon is JPMorgan's top internet pick for 2024

JPMorgan releases its picks for the Internet sector in 2024. These picks include Amazon (AMZN), Uber and Alphabet (GOOGGOOGL). JPMorgan cites reasonable valuations, proven profitability and growth potential as reasons for choosing those stocks. Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Cena Smith break down stocks and what this could mean for them going forward.

Brad Smith: Additionally, JPMorgan has said with its call for the internet sector in 2024 that it is keeping Amazon as a top large cap pick for the coming year, along with several other big names. And that’s because, according to JPMorgan data, the Internet sector has bounced back from its 2022 lows, and significantly outperformed the market in 2023, with its coverage universe growing by 35% year-on-year. .

There you have it, taking a look at some of his top picks. And we mentioned Amazon. One of the big topics that they point out here in their internet topics. More stable normalized growth, margin gains, more mixed following some cost cutting efforts that emerged during the year. And then the public cloud is shifting from optimization to acceleration.

Oh yes. You can’t help but mention Generic AI. Year two is what they’re summing it up on. There are a lot of expectations from him, but there is still a lot to prove here.

Cena Smith: They do. And also following that investment criteria is just the fact that they still believe that these companies are at fair valuations. They like solid growth, proven profitability. A topic we’ve been talking about with many of the strategists who have joined us here at “Yahoo Finance” over the past several weeks, as we look forward to some of these top picks for 2024.

We hit Amazon. I also understand what they say about Google. He is the new top pick for the company. They’re basing it on improving ad growth. Something we’re tracking closely here. So they see that continuing — that trend continuing here as you look toward 2024.

Also some of the bigger margins, generative AI, that’s the difference they’re seeing. They’re expecting that gap to narrow in 2024. And this puts Google in a good position. And then Uber was an interesting option for me, just in terms of the fact that we’re seeing some pressure on some of these consumer names as consumers are pulling back from spending. But JPMorgan is at least making the case here that Uber remains on top because of its strength and focus on profits. And they see some of that momentum. He expects demand for mobility and delivery to remain healthy despite some of these macro headwinds.

And you can see that Uber has progressed rapidly year after year. Up almost 150%. Performing much better than its rival Lyft. Obviously, at the very least, the Street consensus is in a much better position given their diverse business when you compare it to a name like Lyft.

Brad Smith: Oh my God. You’re looking at a PE ratio that’s essentially double that of NVIDIA. And the year that was for NVIDIA seems to be ending with Uber. So a PE ratio that we were seeing here some time ago was around 120, because I was examining things very briefly. But I think what’s more interesting is that mobility growth is normalizing after the recovery, which was an interesting call for Uber in this note.

