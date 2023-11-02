Amazon is closing style apparel stores due to grocery store surge

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. The first outlet is closing its physical clothing stores just 17 months after opening, and another is abandoning the brick-and-mortar retail format as the company turns its focus to grocery stores.

Amazon told employees Thursday that two Amazon Style stores, located in Glendale, California, and Columbus, Ohio, will close by Nov. 9.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to close our two Amazon-style physical retail stores and focus on our online fashion shopping experience, where we are offering new, exciting selections at the best value and value to every customer. Innovative technologies are being introduced to meet the needs. ,” Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish told Bloomberg News.

The e-commerce giant closed most of its Amazon-branded physical stores last year, including bookstores, a variety mart called Amazon 4-Star, and mall pop-up kiosks. The shuttering was one of the first in a year of product closures and layoffs at the Seattle-based company.

Even as Amazon scrapped several other formats, it chose to move forward with the first Style location, which opened in May of 2022. The teams of store and corporate employees working on the format ultimately employed a few hundred people, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kish said Amazon is working with affected workers to identify other roles at the company and will offer severance to those who decline an internal transfer. He said physical retail is important to the company and Amazon is “continuing to invest in growing our grocery store business.”

Tony Hoggett, the former Tesco Plc executive appointed to lead Amazon’s physical retail stores, recently launched an effort to redesign Amazon’s Fresh-branded grocery stores and streamline the company’s online grocery franchises. The company plans to open new supermarkets, Kish said. Revenue from Amazon’s physical stores segment — primarily from Whole Foods Market locations — rose 5.6% in the third quarter to $4.9 billion.

