Amazon introduces Q, its AI chatbot for companies

OpenAI has ChatGPT. Google has Bard chatbot. Microsoft has its Copilot. On Tuesday, Amazon joined the chatbot race and announced an artificial intelligence assistant of its own: Amazon Q.

The chatbot, developed by Amazon’s cloud computing division, is focused on workplaces and not for consumers. Amazon Q aims to help employees with daily tasks, such as summarizing strategy documents, filling out internal support tickets, and answering questions about company policy. It will compete with other corporate chatbots including Copilot, Google’s Duet AI and ChatGPIT Enterprise.

“We think Q has the potential to become a work companion for millions of people in their working lives,” Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services, said in an interview.

Amazon is racing to dispel the perception that it is lagging behind in the AI ​​competition. In the year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, Google, Microsoft and others have jumped on the frenzy by unveiling their own chatbots and investing heavily in AI development.

Amazon was quiet about its AI plans until recently. In September, it announced it would invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, an AI start-up that competes with OpenAI, and develop advanced computing chips together. Amazon also introduced a platform this year that gives customers access to various AI systems.

As a leading provider of cloud computing, Amazon already has business customers who store large amounts of information on its cloud servers. Companies were interested in using chatbots in their workplaces, Mr. Selipsky said, but they wanted to make sure the assistants would protect those stores of corporate data and keep their information private.

“Many companies told me they have banned these AI assistants from the enterprise due to security and privacy concerns,” he said.

In response, Amazon designed Queue to be more secure and private than consumer chatbots, Mr. Selipsky said. For example, Amazon Q can have the same security permissions that business customers have already set for their users. In a company where an employee working in marketing may not have access to sensitive financial forecasts, Q may simulate this by not providing such financial data to that employee when asked.

Companies can also allow Amazon Q to work with their corporate data that is not on Amazon’s servers, such as connecting to Slack and Gmail.

Unlike ChatGPT and Bard, Amazon Queue is not built on a specific AI model. Instead, it uses the Amazon platform known as Bedrock, which ties together multiple AI systems, including Amazon’s own Titan as well as systems developed by Anthropic and Meta.

Given the conversational nature of the chatbot, the name Q is a play on the word “question,” Mr. Selipsky said. He added, it is also a play on the character Q in the James Bond novels, who creates stealth, accessories and a powerful “Star Trek” figure.

Amazon Q pricing starts at $20 per user, per month. Both Microsoft and Google charge $30 per month for each user of their enterprise chatbots that work with their email and other productivity applications.

Amazon Queue was one of the announcements the company made at its annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas. It also shared plans to strengthen its computing infrastructure for AI and it expanded a long-term partnership with Nvidia, a major supplier of AI chips, which includes building what the companies call the world’s fastest AI supercomputer .

Most such systems use standard microprocessors as well as special chips from Nvidia called GPUs or graphics processing units. Instead, the system announced Tuesday will be built with new Nvidia chips that incorporate processor technology from Arm, the company whose technology powers most mobile phones.

The change is a troubling sign for major microprocessor suppliers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. But it’s positive news for Arm in its long-running effort to break into data center computers.

Don Clark contributed reporting from San Francisco.

Source: www.nytimes.com