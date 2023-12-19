Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports for streaming deal, investment

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. is in talks with Diamond Sports Group and some of its creditors to invest in the bankrupt regional-sports broadcaster and partner on streaming, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most read from Bloomberg

Under the potential deal, Amazon would acquire multi-year streaming rights to MLB, NBA and NHL games broadcast on cable channels operated by Diamond Sports, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Diamond will continue to operate the channels, he said. Some said it was unclear how much Amazon would invest, but the proposal included acquiring an equity stake in Diamond.

Representatives for Diamond and Amazon declined to comment. Negotiations have not been completed and potential terms are subject to change. Any transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the talks.

Shares of Sinclair Inc., which owns Diamond, surged after the Journal’s report, rising as much as 2.1% in New York. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company owns, operates or services 185 TV stations in 86 markets.

Diamond filed for Chapter 11 protection in March. Executives of the sports broadcaster said at a hearing on Dec. 15 that it was still exploring a potential restructuring transaction, contradicting comments Sinclair executives made in court last month that Diamond would probably be liquidated. Amazon’s proposal is the latest attempt to reach a settlement in the case.

In November, Diamond announced several deals, including a cooperation agreement between certain creditors, allowing the company to be spun off after the 2024 sports season.

Under that settlement, which received court approval, the senior lenders agreed to limit their recovery to $629 million, while the junior creditors would be compensated with the proceeds from the sale of Diamond’s stake in the Chicago Cubs’ regional sports network Marquee and the Yankees. You will also receive any residual value. Yes network.

Junior creditors also agreed to split the proceeds from Diamond’s $1.5 billion litigation against Sinclair, court documents show.

However, so far, not enough junior creditors have lent their support for the cooperation agreement to take effect, according to one person.

According to some, the terms of the Amazon deal will need to be made more attractive to win over relevant stakeholders and gain court approval.

Live sports is a big part of Amazon’s effort to make more money from ads and expand its advertising business beyond display ads and keyword search results on its Web store.

During livestreamed NFL games, the e-commerce giant has aired ads with QR codes that viewers can scan to go directly to a product on Amazon.com or a brand’s website. Live sports have more opportunities for commercial breaks than movies and shows, where commercials can frustrate viewers.

The bankruptcy case is Diamond Sports Group LLC, 23-90116, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

–With assistance from Spencer Soper.

(Updated terms beginning in second paragraph, with details of prior offers.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com