Amazon in talks with bankrupt Diamond Sports Group over streaming partnership: report

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly in talks to invest in bankrupt Diamond Sports Group (DSG) as the tech giant looks to become a bigger player in the world of sports streaming.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the two entities are “actively” in talks regarding a strategic investment and a multi-year streaming partnership. If a deal goes through, Amazon’s Prime Video service would become the official streaming home for Diamond’s games.

Diamond, a regional sports network (RSN) operator and subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March. The company is currently in court proceedings pending a decision regarding Chapter 11 versus liquidation.

Diamond acquired the broadcast rights to 42 teams in the MLB, NBA and NHL in a $9.6 billion deal with Fox in 2019. But the struggling RSN took on more than $8 billion in debt to do so, which it combined with Overall Cable. The decline led to its March filing.

Amazon shares rose 3% while Sinclair (SBGI) shares rose more than 2%. Neither company immediately responded to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment.

Like other tech giants, Amazon has also been more aggressive in terms of streaming deals over the past several years – especially for sports.

Recently, Amazon launched the first Black Friday NFL game. According to AdAge, the company reportedly charged $880,000 for a 30-second ad spot, more than double the traditional rate for Thursday Night Football games.

Amazon agreed to spend $1 billion annually for its 11-year NFL Thursday Night Football deal, while Google’s YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) reportedly paid $2.5 billion to acquire the coveted rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. Spent.

The deals come as legacy media grapples with huge streaming losses and a big decline in linear advertising revenue. Cord-cutting has accelerated, with linear TV viewership falling below 50% for the first time in July.

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 07: General view of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show before the NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Accra Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neal/Getty Images) (Cooper Neal via Getty Images)

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected]

Source: finance.yahoo.com