Amazon Hosts Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday Holiday Shopping Events, Announces Millions of Upcoming Holiday Deals

With more deals on more days this year, customers saved nearly 70% more at Amazon during the 11 days of deals from November 17 to Cyber ​​Monday than the same period last year.

With weeks of holiday shopping ahead, Amazon has announced millions more deals on a wide selection of products with fast, convenient delivery options.

Seattle, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that its extended Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping event – ​​which began on November 17 and continues through November 27 – compared to the same 11-day It was the biggest event ever. The period ended on Cyber ​​Monday in previous years. Customers around the world purchased more than one billion items on Amazon, with shoppers saving nearly 70% more on Amazon during the 11 days of deals compared to the same period last year. Amazon also announced that it will be offering new deals every day through December 24 — including up to 30% off Keurig coffee brewers, Hasbro toys, DEWALT tools, Sony headphones, and more — allowing customers to get products with fast delivery. This will help you save big on a wide selection of. To cater to all their holiday needs throughout the season.

“We kicked off the holiday season with Prime Big Deal Days in October, and we’ve expanded our Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping events to accommodate even more deals over more days to make shopping more convenient for customers. by 11 days – which helped them save about 70% more than the same period last year,” said Doug Harrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “There are many customers who are still , and we’re excited to announce that we’ll have millions more deals on a wide selection of products coming soon, with new deals every day until December 24th, as well as fast, convenient delivery options. . Thank you to our customers for continuing to trust Amazon with our huge selection, low prices, millions of deals, and reliable and prompt delivery, and to our employees and sales partners who do such a great job on our behalf. Customers throughout the season.”

Throughout the month of December, customers can discover exciting and trending products and deals in Amazon’s Holiday Shop, including the top 100ish gifts and customers’ most-loved gifts, and stocking stuffers under $5 by theme and price point. , can shop under White Elephant Gifts. Premium gifts under $25, and $50. In the Amazon Shopping app, US customers can scroll through Inspire and Shop by Interest to find shoppable photos and videos, and browse the storefronts of influencers like Rocky Barnes, Matt James and Jessel Tank. Plus, Amazon gift cards are a popular gift for any style, size, and budget, with no fees or expiration dates.

Customers can rely on Amazon for a huge selection, low prices, and fast delivery. Compared to other major retailers in the U.S., Amazon’s online prices were an average of 16% lowest across 15 categories during the holiday season, according to a recent study by independent analyst firm Profitero. By the end of the third quarter, Amazon’s online prices were the lowest it had ever been. It reached its fastest delivery speed in the US and remains on pace to deliver its fastest delivery speed for Prime members in the company’s 29-year history.

Highlights of the US Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping events

Customers ordered more than 500 million items from independent sellers, the majority of which are small and medium-sized businesses, with the She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game and Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners among the best-selling small Are among the professions. products in usa

Millions of customers signed up for Prime membership during this recent holiday shopping event, with the Citizen Men’s Echo Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch, Star Wars Limited Edition Echo Dot Stands, and Blink Outdoor Security Camera (3rd Generation) among the best-sellers. Are. Invitation-only deals for members.

Prime Video streamed the first-ever Black Friday NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, November 17 through November 19, some of the best-selling products on Amazon were COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as blockbuster titles like Barbie, The Equalizer 3, and Mission on Prime Video. Were. :The Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Other best-selling items on Amazon during the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping event were Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original, Ring Video Doorbell, and Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner.

Customers bought millions of Amazon devices, including Fire TV, Echo, and Ring, which were best-sellers.

A selection of “new and notable” brands during the holiday shopping event included BareMinerals, Coach, Hydro Flask and more.

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, Luminex Whitening Strips, and Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow were among the best-selling creator favorites.

Customers purchased more Climate Pledge friendly items than any previous Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping event, including the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, DSS Games If You Laugh You’re Out – the official family game where if you laugh If You Lose, and Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar.

Customers purchased more Amazon Renewed items than any previous Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping event, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Vitamix Explorian Blender, and Xbox Series X consoles among the best-selling items this year.

For the first time, Prime members can enjoy great deals by buying directly with Prime merchants during the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holiday shopping events. Merchants who participated in promotional activities experienced an overall increase of more than 300% in units purchased through Buy with Prime compared to the daily average for the month of October 2023.

Fast, free delivery and return options

US Prime members can count on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery options, and as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs this holiday season.

US Prime members can choose free same-day or same-day delivery on millions of items for gift giving throughout the holiday season. Same-day delivery is currently available for customers in over 90 US metro areas.

Amazon offers the Amazon Day Delivery option, which gives Prime members the ability to choose a specified day of the week that makes sense to receive their orders — and it’s completely free.

Prime members can also find the nearest Amazon locker or counter for convenient, safe, and free delivery. For those times when plans change, customers in the US can now redirect eligible items to a conveniently located locker through the mobile app. For eligible packages, customers will be notified of the redirect option in the shipment notification and can find the redirect option on the order tracking page of the mobile app.

Amazon also offers convenient, easy returns, with one or more options for free returns without a shipping box or label at over 8,000 drop-off locations in the US. Most Amazon customers in the US have at least one returns drop-off. Points within a 5-mile radius include Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Staples, Kohl’s, and The UPS Store. Many Whole Foods Market locations also offer Amazon return kiosks, allowing customers to complete their returns in 60 seconds or less.

To provide customers additional flexibility during the holidays, we have extended the standard return window to January 31, 2024 for most items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2023 in the US. For more information about Amazon’s return policy and item eligibility, visit Returns & Refunds.

Explore the benefits of Prime

US Prime members enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits, including:

Over 300 million items are available with free Prime shipping and millions of the most popular items are available with free same-day or same-day delivery.

Access to exclusive and extensive streaming video content (including Prime Video exclusives like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Citadel, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, and The Summer I Turned Pretty ) as well as movies like Air, Creed III, Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy and live sports specials including NFL Thursday Night Football).

Access to Prime Video channels featuring Showtime, BET+, MGM+, VIX+, Crunchyroll, PBS Kids, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, BritBox, Starz and Discovery+ along with an unmatched selection of subscription channels like Max, Paramount+ Provides – Apps to download with no extras, and no cables required. Customers pay only for what they want and can cancel anytime.

The ability to utilize their Prime shopping benefits like fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns at online stores beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime.

Special deals and shopping events like Prime Day.

Listen to 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes ad-free with Amazon Music.

Prescription medications for just $1 per month plus fast, free shipping from Amazon Pharmacy.

Access unlimited eligible generic prescription drugs for just $5 per month (including free shipping) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.

High-quality health care from One Medical for just $9 per month (or $99 annually), with the option to add up to five additional memberships for a family for just $6 per month (or $66 annually).

Free two-hour fresh grocery delivery on orders over $100 (and delivery fees between $6.95 to $9.95 for orders under $100), and in-store on select groceries at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the US Savings.

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photo.

Over 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading.

A one-year free Grubhub+ membership trial, valued at $120 per year, offers unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders over $12.

In the US, anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a 30-day free trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay just $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Eligible government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including the discounted membership, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

about amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitive focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and the safest place to work on Earth. Customer Reviews, 1-Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge There are some things started by Amazon. For more information visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews,

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128078958/en/

Contact

Amazon.com, Inc.

media hotline

[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr

Source: finance.yahoo.com