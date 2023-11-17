Amazon has warned employees who do not return to the office will have difficulty getting promoted. cnn business

New York CNN –

Amazon is once again doubling down on its return-to-office order, warning employees that not complying could affect their chances of being promoted.

Employees who don’t regularly work in the office at least three days a week will find that any potential promotions will be subject to an extra layer of leadership approval, the e-commerce giant confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“We consider a variety of factors when determining an employee’s readiness for the next level,” Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser told CNN in a statement.

“Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies,” Glasser said.

In February, nearly three years after the work-from-home era initially began because of the pandemic, CEO Andy Jassy said employees would have to return to the office at least three days per week starting in May. “It is easier and more effective to collaborate and invent when we are in person,” Jassy told workers at the time in a company memo.

Like the broader business world, Amazon has faced resistance from some employees to the order. In late May, some corporate employees led a walkout at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, citing a number of grievances, including pressure to bring workers back to the office at least three days a week. The walkout in May came months after the company confirmed it was laying off about 27,000 workers in several rounds of cuts.

Meanwhile, in August, Amazon sent a warning email to some of its office workers saying it believed they were not complying with its return-to-office policies.

The company said it has a remote work exception request policy, which is considered on a case-by-case basis.

Source: www.cnn.com