Prime members get high-quality, convenient care from One Medical, including 24/7 on-demand virtual care nationwide and easy to schedule office visits at any of One Medical’s hundreds of locations across the U.S. – Annually While saving $100 on membership fees.

Seattle, November 08, 2023–(Business Wire)– As part of its effort to make it easier for customers to get and stay healthy, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced a new Prime membership benefit that offers Prime members access to high-quality, Provides quality care. , It is a health care experience designed for clients, with a care team that is on call and ready to assist members when and where they need them. One Medical, an Amazon company, is reshaping the health care experience to make it easier for people to get the health care they need — from preventive care, to addressing urgent concerns, to managing chronic conditions like diabetes.

Nationwide on-demand virtual care 24/7 at no additional cost

One Medical membership provides unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care, including video chat with licensed providers within minutes and an easy in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that helps members get treatment for conditions like colds and flu. Provides prompt care for common concerns. , skin problems, allergies, urinary tract infections, and much more. Virtual Care is available nationally, and members incur no additional costs for on-demand Virtual Care services – it’s all covered by the membership. And One Medical’s app makes it easier for members to navigate care and stay on top of their health journey – from prescription management, secure messaging with providers, follow-up items after appointments, and more.

In-person and remote primary care services

Prime members who sign up for this new benefit and live near a One Medical location can easily schedule same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments at any of One Medical’s hundreds of primary care offices across the U.S. can do. One Medical offices are designed to make patients feel better in a stress-free and welcoming environment, offering drop-in on-site laboratories, on-time start appointments, and great connections between patients and their primary care providers. Longer trips are offered with ample uninterrupted time. For office visits, clients use their insurance or pay out-of-pocket—One Medical also accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, and you can click Here To see which ones.

“When it’s easier for people to get the care they need, they are more engaged in their health and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services. “That’s why we’re bringing the extraordinary One Medical experience to Prime members – it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”

This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for just $9 per month (or $99 annually – up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee). And the savings spread to the entire family. Prime members can add up to five additional subscriptions, each costing just $6 per month (or $66 annually – a discount of $133 from the standard fee). This is a savings of up to 50% on One Medical membership for the first member and up to 67% for each additional membership. Whether you need to contact a health care provider about your child’s fever in the middle of the night, want to quickly message your primary care provider to address a health care concern, or are on track with your overall health goals. Stay tuned, Prime now has a health care benefit that fits into your family’s life. You can connect virtually or in person and know that your care is being managed by a care team that works together to help you stay healthy.

Here’s what One Medical members are saying:

“Video Care 24/7 is truly a lifesaver. Had a respiratory virus a few weeks ago and it was so nice not to have to drag myself into the office.” – Henry, New York City

“I love One Medical. I was surprised to find that I spent my entire appointment with my doctor, versus sitting alone in a cold room for 20 minutes after a nurse took vital medications, only to have 1-2 minutes of my To see the doctor. Truly a revolutionary experience.” -Gabe, New York City

“I’m 30 and just found a primary care that gave me a great experience. I really felt heard – given resources and personalized recommendations for any next steps. I only saw that doctor, The one I chose, who welcomed me from the waiting room and brought me back herself.” -Abagail, Atlanta

“I love One Medical. It is one of the services that has improved my life the most. They have made it so easy to get care when it was always difficult and kept me from being active in the past.” -Eli, Austin

Here’s how to sign up:

Prime members can visit health.amazon.com/prime (or search One Medical on Amazon.com) to add a Prime One Medical membership for themselves and up to five additional Prime One Medical memberships for their family.

Members will have the option to pay monthly or annually and then checkout.

Members will then be directed to One Medical, where they can download the One Medical app, create an account, add family members and book their first appointment.

“The new One Medical benefit gives Prime members access to high-quality primary care and 24/7 on-demand virtual care for just $9 per month or $99 per year – a savings of $100,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. , “This new benefit is the latest example of how we’re making it easier for Prime members to take care of their health. Prime members have exclusive access to benefits from Amazon Pharmacy, including RxPass, which gives members access to more eligible medications They require a flat fee of $5 per month and are delivered free to their door in two days or less, and Prime RX, which is available at Amazon Pharmacy and 60,000 locations nationwide. “Helps members save up to 80% on prescriptions by not using insurance at over 100 pharmacies.”

Learn more and get started at health.amazon.com.

about amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitive focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and the safest place to work on Earth. Customer Reviews, 1-Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge There are some things started by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Explore the benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s vast selection, exceptional values, and fast, free delivery. In the US, anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime if eligible and get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass , Grubh+, Amazon Photos. , Prime exclusive deals and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay just $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Eligible government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including the discounted membership, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108273118/en/

Contact

Amazon.com, Inc.

media hotline

[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr

Source: finance.yahoo.com