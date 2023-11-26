Amazon has 40% off smart plugs for Cyber ​​Monday

written by Jada KenzieStaff writer, bargain hunter and shopaholic.

There are some great deals available to shop in Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale. We’re here to tell you about all the best Amazon Cyber ​​Monday deals you can find for your smart home, from hubs and speakers to essential appliances. A deal you won’t want to miss: This Amazon smart plug is on sale for just $14.99, which is 40% off its original price of $24.99.

Smart plugs provide convenience you didn’t even know you needed in your home, and the Amazon Smart Plug is no different. It connects with Alexa for easy voice control, so you can control the lights with ease. You can also program it to automatically turn off lights, fans, and appliances when needed, and you can even manage them remotely when you’re not home. The Amazon Smart Plug can be used at any outlet with a simple setup that only takes a few minutes. You can pair it with the Alexa app and Amazon Echo speakers. Keep in mind that the Amazon Smart Plug works exclusively with the Alexa platform, but our tester found it worked flawlessly once it’s set up.

With nearly 450,000 5-star reviews, picking up this product is no easy task while it’s on sale for 40% off this Amazon Cyber ​​Monday. This is close to the lowest price we have seen, and it is certainly the lowest price in the last 30 days.

