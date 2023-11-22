Amazon fulfillment center boss says Black Friday as busy as ever

Black Friday is “busy as ever” and Amazon sees no sign of its popularity declining, the boss of its biggest UK depot has said.

David Tindall, general manager of the Swindon fulfillment centre, Amazon’s second-largest in the UK, told the PA news agency that the site was preparing for its busiest time of the year between Black Friday and Christmas, as more than 2,000 staff worked at the site. . Millions of items a week.

Mr Tindall said: “There is a lot of discussion about whether Black Friday has peaked.

Amazon’s fulfillment center in Swindon (Ben Birchall/PA)

“All I can say is that from Amazon’s perspective it’s as busy as ever. “We don’t see any signs of decline.”

Mr Tindall oversees operations at the site, one of more than 30 across the UK, which has an area of ​​550,000 sq ft, approximately the size of eight football pitches and four levels.

Thousands of robots work alongside employees, and the combined workforce selects, packages and ships approximately 30 million items in stock at the depot at any one time.

Amazon workers prepare to ship items (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said: “Black Friday is really exciting. For us, the period from Black Friday to Christmas is our busiest time of the year.

“We spend 10 months preparing for it. We are hoping that it will all go very smoothly.

“We’ll be really busy but it’s just a really good fun time. We do a lot of recreational activities with the people who work here.

Yellow cabinets rotate on blue automated robots (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I will get to do a lot of work in the building. It’s a great time of year.”

Asked about consumer confidence, he said: “To me, it looks surprisingly encouraging at the moment.

“My wife and I were shopping in Oxford at the weekend and it looked really busy.

Parcels rotate on conveyor belt (Birchall/PA)

“Within Amazon, we are busier than ever. “It seems like the demand is getting more and more.”

The £400 million distribution center at Swindon’s Symmetry Park, which opened in December 2021, creating 1,300 jobs, uses approximately 6,000 state-of-the-art robots, each one to locate and transport stock to the point of dispatch. Costs several thousand pounds. ,

Robots roam the top three floors, while the ground floor primarily handles receiving and packaging goods.

Parcels are moved inside boxes on a conveyor belt (Ben Birchall/PA)

Robots read barcodes on objects and have sensors that help them slow down or avoid obstacles in their path, whether it’s other robots or humans.

The site aims to have an item found and trucked in for delivery within two hours of a customer placing an order.

However Mr Tindall said the site is dependent on the intelligence of its human staff, and full automation “will not come in our lifetime”.

Christmas decorations are prepared for shipping (Ben Birchall/PA)

However, delivery speeds were under constant review for improvement, and Amazon has announced that it will begin using drones to deliver parcels in less than an hour in the UK, starting next year. The ending will begin at an as-yet undisclosed location. ,

The company already offers drone delivery in two US states for items weighing more than 5 pounds (2.2 kilograms).

Mr Tindall said: “This is what drives Amazon’s success, its obsession with what customers want.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com