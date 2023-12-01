Amazon Fire TV has found a new and annoying way to slap you in the face with ads

Well this shit sucks.

If you have any kind of Fire TV product, you’ve probably noticed over the past few weeks that whenever you turn on the device, a full-screen ad plays instead of displaying the homescreen.

At first I thought it was some kind of mistake on my part. That I somehow pressed a button during the startup of my TV that caused the ad to start playing, but then my husband also started noticing this phenomenon on his Fire TV.

Unfortunately, this is a feature, not a bug.

Ilyas as Saba AFTV news Recently reported, apparently a new update changed the default location of the Fire TV cursor. Now, instead of starting on the cursor navigation menu, it starts on the big banner ad that always takes up half of any Fire TV home menu. Since highlighting a banner ad at any time triggers the ad to play, your Fire TV now displays an ad for you first on startup.

There doesn’t seem to be any real solution to this. You can disable video ads on the homescreen by going to the Settings menu, choosing Preferences, then selecting Featured Content, then turning off the “Allow video autoplay” option, but this will only replace the video ads with a static image. Is. (While you’re in those settings, you’ll also want to disable audio autoplay, if you have kids or pets who might accidentally turn on your TV.) After turning off that option, Now When My TV Starts What happens is I get a slideshow instead of a video. Thankfully you don’t have to wait for the ad to end, you can immediately press the home button or hold the cursor to bring up the homescreen.

I understand that as long as there is “content” there will be ads. I have no problem with this. I accept that it costs money to make the things I want to watch and advertising is one way to generate some of that money. But it’s the increasingly disruptive delivery system for these relatively benign parts of our culture that I have a problem with. Pop-up ads aren’t new, as anyone who remembers dial-up Internet can attest. Even pop-up ads on TV aren’t new, but there’s a reason we’ve devoted considerable resources to limiting their impact online – we just don’t want the mess of this particular flavor, taking it over. Give.

Since Amazon is determined to ruin my experience, from now on, I’ll be watching TV exclusively from the last place relatively unaffected by ads — my Xbox.

Source: www.theverge.com