Amazon finally released its own AI-powered image generator

Amazon is releasing an image generator – joining the ranks of several other tech giants and startups that have already done so.

During a keynote at its re:Invent conference this morning, Amazon introduced Titan Image Generator, which is now available in preview for AWS customers. The Titan Image Generator, part of Amazon’s Titan family of generative AI models, can create new images or optimize existing images by providing text descriptions.

,[You] Can use the model to easily replace the existing background with a rainforest background [for example],” Swami Sivasubramaniam said on the stage. ,[And you] One can use the model to seamlessly change the background to generate lifestyle images, while maintaining the main subject of the image and making a few more choices.

Amazon says the Titan Image Generator was trained on a “diverse set of data sets” across a “wide range of domains” (and can be optionally fine-tuned on custom data sets) and has no risk factors for toxicity and bias. Built-in mitigations are included. However, the company declined to say where those data sets came from — and whether it had obtained permission or is compensating. All Creator of the images that were used to train the Titan Image Generator.

However, Sivasubramanian claimed on stage that Amazon will protect customers accused of infringing copyrights with images created using the Titan Image Generator, in keeping with its AI indemnification policy.

“We are choosing carefully how we train our models and what data we use to do so,” he said. “With these investments, our customers will have the flexibility to choose the best model for their needs, even as their needs grow and change.”

Sivasubramanian says images created with the Titan Image Generator will come with a “tamper-resistant” invisible watermark by default – an effort to reduce the spread of AI-generated misinformation. (Possibly, customers can turn off watermarking.)

Source: techcrunch.com