Amazon workers went on strike Friday on one of the busiest shopping days of the year in a long-running dispute over pay.

GMB union members at the online giant’s site in Coventry staged an early morning picket outside the center at the start of Black Friday.

Amazon defended its pay rates and said the strike would have no impact on customers.

Strikes and demonstrations are also taking place in other European countries and the US, with unions saying it will be the biggest day of action in Amazon’s history, and protests outside the company’s London offices.

GMB said more than 1,000 workers are striking at the Coventry site, taking the dispute into its 28th day of action.

Amazon workers strike on one of the busiest shopping days of the year (Jacob King/PA)

GMB executive Amanda Gearing said: “Today will be remembered as a turning point in Amazon’s history.

“The working people who make Amazon’s business model possible stand up to demand their share of the company’s vast wealth.

“Despite this, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim that it will be business as usual for Amazon and their customers this Black Friday.

Strikes and demonstrations are also taking place in other European countries and the US (Jacob King/PA)

“The truth is that today will mark the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s history.

“With industrial action escalating and workers in Europe and the United States joining strike action, it is clear that this strike will inspire Amazon workers around the world to fight to force the company to change its ways. Has been.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “There will be no disruption to customers.

“We regularly review our salaries to ensure we provide competitive pay and benefits.

“By April 2024, our minimum starting wage will rise to £12.30 and £13 an hour depending on location, an increase of 20% over two years and 50% since 2018.

It’s Black Friday – and we think it’s time #create amazonpay Today around the world as part of the Make Amazon Pay coalition, we will collectively take on the biggest challenge against abuse in Amazon’s 30-year history. Here’s why it matters 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Ilm90RVMQN – Global Justice Now (@GlobalJusticeUK) 24 November 2023

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

“These are some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity to advance their career.”

Amazon said its pay rates were well above the national living wage and the voluntary real living wage, while benefits included private medical insurance, life insurance, subsidized meals and an employee discount.

Claudie Ricard of campaign group Global Justice Now said: “From Coventry to Kolkata, Amazon workers and citizens around the world are coming together this Black Friday to say it’s time to make Amazon pay.

“We have unchecked corporate greed that is destroying our livelihoods, our communities and our planet.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com