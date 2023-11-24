November 24, 2023


Amazon workers went on strike Friday on one of the busiest shopping days of the year in a long-running dispute over pay.

GMB union members at the online giant’s site in Coventry staged an early morning picket outside the center at the start of Black Friday.

Amazon defended its pay rates and said the strike would have no impact on customers.

Strikes and demonstrations are also taking place in other European countries and the US, with unions saying it will be the biggest day of action in Amazon’s history, and protests outside the company’s London offices.

GMB said more than 1,000 workers are striking at the Coventry site, taking the dispute into its 28th day of action.

Amazon workers strike on one of the busiest shopping days of the year (Jacob King/PA)

GMB executive Amanda Gearing said: “Today will be remembered as a turning point in Amazon’s history.

“The working people who make Amazon’s business model possible stand up to demand their share of the company’s vast wealth.

“Despite this, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim that it will be business as usual for Amazon and their customers this Black Friday.

Strikes and demonstrations are also taking place in other European countries and the US (Jacob King/PA)

“The truth is that today will mark the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s history.

“With industrial action escalating and workers in Europe and the United States joining strike action, it is clear that this strike will inspire Amazon workers around the world to fight to force the company to change its ways. Has been.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “There will be no disruption to customers.

“We regularly review our salaries to ensure we provide competitive pay and benefits.

“By April 2024, our minimum starting wage will rise to £12.30 and £13 an hour depending on location, an increase of 20% over two years and 50% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

“These are some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity to advance their career.”

Amazon said its pay rates were well above the national living wage and the voluntary real living wage, while benefits included private medical insurance, life insurance, subsidized meals and an employee discount.

Claudie Ricard of campaign group Global Justice Now said: “From Coventry to Kolkata, Amazon workers and citizens around the world are coming together this Black Friday to say it’s time to make Amazon pay.

“We have unchecked corporate greed that is destroying our livelihoods, our communities and our planet.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Nissan to invest more than $1 billion to build EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK

Nissan to invest more than $1 billion to build EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK

November 24, 2023

emerging market-market declines; Investors hail Sri Lanka’s surprise interest rate cut

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Nissan to invest more than $1 billion to build EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK

Nissan to invest more than $1 billion to build EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK

November 24, 2023

emerging market-market declines; Investors hail Sri Lanka’s surprise interest rate cut

November 24, 2023
Financial literacy training for informal traders

Financial literacy training for informal traders

November 24, 2023

ADAA receives Excellence Award for supporting local entrepreneurship

November 24, 2023
Analysts Back Cardano and Bitcoin Minetrix to See Year-End Rallies

Analysts Back Cardano and Bitcoin Minetrix to See Year-End Rallies

November 24, 2023
'Magnificent 7' tech stocks add $150 billion to market cap in a day, with Microsoft leading the charge as investors focus on OpenAI psychodrama.

‘Chessmaster’ Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the real winner of the OpenAI debacle, says Wedbush analyst.

November 24, 2023