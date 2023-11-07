Amazon employees to strike over long-running pay dispute

Amazon workers will begin a series of strikes on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

GMB union members at the online giant’s Coventry site will walk out for three days and again on November 24 – Black Friday.

The union announced that around 1,000 workers would be on strike after criticizing the pay proposal, which would see wages of £1 an hour.

International strike action is expected to impact Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with Amazon workers set to take industrial action in Europe and the United States.

GMB organizer Rachel Fagan said: “This action will impact some of Amazon’s busiest days ahead of Black Friday and bring the total number of days lost in industrial action to almost 30.

“This is an unprecedented and historic moment when low-wage workers are taking charge at one of the most powerful corporations in the world.

“This is our members’ response to Amazon owners not listening.

“Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s delivery network; Strike action this week and on Black Friday will cause disruption to the company’s UK logistics.

“As Black Friday approaches, Amazon must urgently reconsider its priorities or risk taking action that could cause widespread disruption to customers and the public.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, career growth opportunities, while working in a safe, modern, work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as well as the ability to communicate directly with company leadership.”

The company said its minimum starting wage is between £11.80 and £12.50 per hour depending on location for all full-time, part-time and seasonal roles and from April 2024, the minimum starting wage will rise to between £12.30 and £13 per hour. Will go. Hours depending on location.

The rise reflects a £170 million investment in salaries and means Amazon’s minimum starting salary will rise by 20% over two years and 50% from 2018 onwards.

