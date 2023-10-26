Amazon earns biggest profit since lockdown shopping boom

Amazon said spending at its online store rose 6 percent

Amazon has revealed its biggest profit since a surge in sales fueled the post-lockdown online shopping boom.

The internet retail giant said revenue rose 13 per cent to $143.1 billion (£118 billion) in the third quarter of the year, while profit more than tripled to $9.9 billion.

The figures mark a revival for Amazon, which suffered from slow growth and made steep cost cuts last year as the end of Covid-19 lockdowns prompted more people to spend money offline.

The quarterly gain was the strongest since the end of 2021, when fears about the Omicron variant meant many people stayed at home.

Amazon said spending at its online store increased 6 percent. Advertising revenue — from sellers paying to appear in Amazon’s search results — rose 25 percent, while sales at its giant cloud computing division rose 12 percent. Subscription sales, primarily its Prime next-day delivery service, rose 13 percent to $10.2 billion.

Amazon has faced questions about its growth under Andy Jassy, ​​who took over the company from founder Jeff Bezos two years ago.

Sales have slowed down due to rising inflation which has hit consumers’ wallets.

The company has also faced increasing pressure from price-cutting Chinese retailers Shein and Teemu, which ship products directly from China and aim to dramatically undercut Amazon.

Amazon has cut thousands of jobs and acknowledged that it overextended itself during the pandemic, when it spent heavily on opening new warehouses.

Mr Jassi said the results of the recent restructuring of its US delivery network “exceeded our optimistic expectations, and perhaps most importantly, it is on pace to deliver the fastest delivery speeds to Prime customers in our 29-year history.” sending out.”

Many of Mr. Jassy’s cuts have affected unprofitable technology projects like the Alexa voice assistant and till-free “Amazon Go” stores, which use cameras and artificial intelligence to identify what shoppers are buying.

The company has been slow to take advantage of the boom in artificial intelligence, but recently invested $4 billion in Anthropic, a rival to ChatGate-maker OpenAI.

Amazon’s profits were boosted in part by its stake in electric car maker Rivian, the value of which has surged in recent months.

Shares were up about 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Amazon recently announced it would launch drone delivery in the UK next year, more than a decade after Mr Bezos first unveiled plans to deliver packages to homes by air. It is not mentioned where the first delivery will take place.

The Big Tech company was sued by the US Federal Trade Commission last week, claiming that the company is monopolizing online shopping, keeping prices high for consumers and ensuring that sellers make losses. yes. Amazon has vowed to fight the regulator.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com