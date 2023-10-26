October 27, 2023
Amazon Earnings Preview: Cloud Growth in the Crosshairs


Amazon (AMZN) will report its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with the company’s cloud business in the spotlight.

This week was with mixed cloudy results. On Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) reported better-than-expected growth in its Azure cloud business, while Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud growth data disappointed. Amazon Web Services is next up, under pressure to show some numbers.

“AWS’s growth is the most talked about issue with investors,” JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth wrote on October 19. “We expect momentum in AWS.” [the second half of 2023],

Anmuth said he’s hoping to see monetization of Amazon’s generic AI efforts — such as Bedrock, which helps other companies build larger language models — grow “more meaningfully in 2024,” and Retail growth may accelerate in the second half of this year. ,

“We think investor sentiment for Amazon is mixed heading into 3Q results as investors continue to debate: one, the trajectory of AWS growth and the company’s overall AI strategy; two, regulatory challenges and the outcome of the FTC lawsuit filed last month; three , potential retail margin pressure due to rising oil prices; and fourth, ongoing competition from Chinese entrants. [like] Teemu, Shein and TikTok Shop,” wrote Scott DeWitt, e-commerce equity research analyst at Wedbush.

income has collapsed

Here are the key figures, compiled by Bloomberg, that Wall Street is expecting to see from Amazon:

Net sales: $141.56 billion expected

AWS net sales: $23.13 billion expected

Earnings per share: 58 cents expected

Operating Margin: Expected 5.46%

Q4 net sales: $166.57 billion expected

Currently, analysts’ recommendations for Amazon are 63 buys, two holds and zero sells.

Bipedal robots move containers in the test stage during a demonstration at Amazon’s “Delivering the Future” event.

Amazon shareholders may soon see an upside boom. The company’s operating margin is expanding — rising 32% between Q1 and Q2 — indicating that Amazon’s post-pandemic efficiency efforts have been effective.

“We analyzed ten years of historical data and identified all periods when Amazon’s operating margin increased or decreased on a two or more consecutive quarter basis,” DeWitt wrote. “We then compared share price returns during those periods, and found that Amazon shares rose an average of 84% when operating margins were rising, while rising only 1% when operating margins were declining. “

eli garfinkel Is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @agarfinks and on Linkedin,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

