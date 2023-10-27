Amazon earnings call: Best quarter since 2021, but cloud division weak

(Photo by Chesnaught/Getty Images) getty images

key takeaways

Amazon tripled its profit and exceeded revenue expectations for the third quarter

But AWS fell slightly short of investors’ expectations

Amazon’s share price closed down 0.6%, but rose 5% in after-hours trading after reassurance from CEO Andy Jassy on a call with investors.

Earnings season is in full swing, and this week, the focus has been on Big Tech, with Amazon opening the doors early on Thursday. The shopping titan had a very strong third quarter, beating revenue and earnings expectations, but the stock price reaction was tepid at best.

Why? Cloud computing has caught the attention of Wall Street after seeing Big Tech invest billions this quarter in what tech companies promise is an AI-fueled boom. Market leader AWS was in line with estimates, which has left investors wanting more from the growth sector.

Here’s a complete analysis of Amazon’s earnings for the third quarter, what’s going on in the cloud computing sector, and how Amazon’s stock price fared in the markets.

What did Amazon’s earnings report look like?

E-commerce giant Amazon’s third quarter sales were quite impressive. Sales reached $143.1 billion, up 13% from the same period last year and faster than the 11% growth seen in the second quarter. Consensus estimates estimate Amazon’s sales will reach $141.5 billion.

Earnings were reported at 94 cents a share, well above the 58 cents analysts had expected, while net income tripled to $9.9 billion from $2.9 billion a year earlier. It’s a sign that cost-cutting efforts like laying off 27,000 employees and divesting unprofitable businesses have worked.

Advertising revenue also exceeded expectations, reaching $12.1 billion, instead of the $11.6 billion revenue that analysts had estimated. Amazon’s main e-commerce division also recovered after a difficult 2022, growing 7% compared with the same period last year. Digital ads were another bright spot: Ad revenue rose 26% from a year ago.

Of course, with Black Friday and Christmas coming up, Amazon’s fourth quarter is typically its busiest quarter. So what does the company predict? Amazon expects fourth-quarter sales of between $160 billion and $167 billion, well below Wall Street’s forecast of $166.6 billion.

How did AWS perform?

Wall Street has been unusually focused on cloud computing revenues this week, with Amazon being no exception. AWS performed just fine in the third quarter: The division generated $23.1 billion in revenue, up 12.3% from the same period last year. Wall Street’s estimate was $23.2 billion.

That’s because they simply did ‘good’, which didn’t impress Wall Street. Amazon CFO Brian Olawski was quick to reassure at a press conference, saying the Big Tech giant had increased AWS revenue by $900 million from the previous quarter.

But it was the mention of that sneaky phrase again – customers were focusing on “spend optimization” – that investors caught wind of. The fact that Amazon’s second quarter also saw similar results of $22.1 billion in sales has Wall Street wondering if AWS’s growth has now bottomed out.

Amazon has the largest market share in the cloud computing sector at 32%, while Microsoft Azure has 22% and Google Cloud has 11%. But alarm bells should be ringing at Amazon after Microsoft said its Azure cloud division grew 28% in the third quarter compared to last year, with three percentage points directly attributable to its artificial intelligence investments.

stock market reaction

Amazon’s share price was volatile throughout the day, closing 0.6% lower on Thursday, but benefited from a rally in the after-hours of trading, where it rose more than 5%. You can thank CEO Andy Jassy’s assurance on the investors’ conference call that AWS has secured some big contracts that will be reflected in fourth quarter results. Amazon sees its share price rising by 39% in 2023.

Google and Meta also suffered share price declines following their earnings this week. The former suffered its worst stock decline since March 2020 after Google’s shares dropped 9.5% on concerns that Microsoft was eating away at its cloud computing market share. Meta warned of a softening of advertising revenue due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, leading to a 5.5% decline this week.

Microsoft was the only one so far to see its stock price rise during regular trading hours, climbing 3% after its earnings report. The stock has seen a 39% gain since the beginning of the year, boosted by an early investment in AI giant OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPIT.

Bottom-line

Amazon’s triple profits, successful cost-saving measures and better-than-expected revenues didn’t matter to Wall Street: All the focus was on cloud performance. Revenue of $23.1 billion may be no stretch of the imagination, but investors clearly expect more from the market leader — and with Microsoft leading the way with AI, the concern is real.

With concerns over interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation still looming, it’s no surprise that Big Tech has a high risk appetite. But this week’s results are clear: Make the move on cloud computing, or risk the wrath of Wall Street.