Amazon announced it is offering new low-cost subscriptions to One Medical, the healthcare provider it acquired in July 2022 for $3.9 billion.

This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for $9 per month or $99 annually, which is up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee.

Additionally, Prime members can add five additional subscriptions, each costing $6 per month – or $66 annually – down from the standard fee of $133.

“There is a savings of up to 50% on One Medical membership for the first member and up to 67% for each additional membership,” a statement from Amazon said.

According to the statement, membership includes 24/7 on-demand virtual care through the One Medical app, as well as access to “hundreds of primary care offices across the US.”

Is Amazon’s $9 Healthcare Plan Worth It?

According to Peter C. Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research, it’s hard to beat the price.

“This is the next step in building out Amazon’s healthcare pipeline that will soon integrate its Amazon Pharmacy business and drone delivery services,” Earl said.

Still, Earl also noted that Amazon is still competing with CVS and Walgreens.

“They will need to continue the shopping spree to access the more than 2,000 HealthHubs and MinuteClinics operated by CVS and the nearly 700 VillageMD centers that operate adjacent to Walgreens locations,” he said. “Walmart is also growing in this area, with plans to open 75 or more health centers by the end of 2024.”

Other experts argue that although this membership may be beneficial for some consumers, such as individuals who rarely need medical care, for others, it may not be worth it.

Peter Cohn, associate professor of management practice, said, “If consumers have good relationships with doctors, they will have no reason to consider Amazon’s offering unless OneMedical gives consumers the opportunity to maintain those relationships and the benefits of the privilege.” does not enable one to pay less than now.” Babson College.

And for consumers who haven’t established relationships with physicians, OneMedical competes with several alternative providers, Cohn said.

“Unless OneMedical provides better medical care at a lower price – taking into account all patient costs – consumers will go with another provider that does.”

What does this new offering mean for Amazon?

While Earl said it’s almost a no-brainer given the cost and convenience for Amazon Prime customers, what the move will mean for Amazon shareholders is an open question.

“Whereas most of Amazon’s products and services are digital and have very low marginal costs, health care is highly regulated, depends on skilled professionals, and brings complex administrative requirements,” he said. “If costs increase with each new customer, and especially with older customers, the business may not have the smooth financial profile like other Amazon business lines.”

