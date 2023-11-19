Amazon dropped these early Black Friday deals that are legitimately amazing & they're selling out quickly

Shopping

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon

It feels like Black Friday sales start earlier each year, which can feel overwhelming when discounts are on every browser tab. But fear not, BDG’s commerce editors have done the work for you below — all you need to do is “add to cart” since these notable markdowns across every Amazon category sell out quickly.

60% off these quick-dry bath mats

These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They’re also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

41% Off these Kasa mini smart plugs

These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you’re out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

20% off these highly rated digestive enzyme capsules

These digestive enzymes aid in breaking down food (like dairy products, fruits and veggies, protein, and more) for further digestion. And the included prebiotics and probiotics promote digestive function in the gut. Take one capsule with a big meal or with foods that often cause discomfort. Clip the coupon to save 20%.

33% off this electric toothbrush with bamboo heads

This unique and feature-rich electric toothbrush has bamboo heads with castor oil-based bristles (it comes with two) and it charges via induction. It includes five cleaning modes ranging from sensitive to whitening. Reviewers report the handle is easy to grip when wet and it has a six-week battery life per charge as well.

50% Off these waffle-weave dishcloths

These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

33% off this cool-mist humidifier that can be put on a timer

This cool mist humidifier features a sizable water tank to increase the humidity in rooms as large as 430 square feet. It can run for up to 50 hours straight, though there is also a timer function should you want the device to turn off automatically after one, two, four, or eight hours. The humidifier will also shut off when the water level is low.

67% off this robot vacuum

Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.

69% Off these large zippered storage bags

These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don’t have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they’re in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you’ll be able to see what’s inside with the clear storage window.

60% off this pair of satin pillowcases

These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don’t just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

10% off this 4-pack of Apple AirTags

Apple’s AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it’s on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.

28% off these reusable rug grippers

To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they’re washable and reusable.

51% off these fine-tip journal pens

Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.

30% off a fabric shaver with 2 speeds

If you’ve never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It’ll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.

24% off a 9th gen Apple iPad

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It’s backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,000 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.

50% off some dual-sided microfiber sponges

These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They’re built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.

37% off this highly rated wet brush

This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It’s a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

50% off this compact outlet surge protector

This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.

62% off this thick anti-fatigue mat

This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you’re working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a non-slip bottom to stay in place. It’s water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.

41% off this dryer vent cleaner set

This two-piece dryer vent cleaner kit has tons of fans on Amazon — it has earned over 25,000 five-star reviews raving about how well it fits various vacuums and how effective it is. The 31.5-inch flexible hose can reach years of buildup and the set comes with a brush, as well as an adapter to attach to your vacuum’s hose. The kit can be used to clean the coils behind your fridge, too.

41% off this pair of motion-activated night-lights

These motion sensor night lights can simply be plugged in, and they’re good to go — no worries about installing them or setting them up with a smart speaker. They emit a warm white light that can be set to two different brightness levels, and they’ll automatically turn on when they sense motion within about 15 feet.

31% off this 12-port surge protector

This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.

45% off this popular microfiber bedsheet set

Get a great night’s sleep with this bedsheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They’re available in over 20 colors.

37% off this reusable lint roller

With over 114,000 five-star reviews, plenty of pet parents depend on the Chom Chom pet hair remover to abolish pet hair from their couches, beds, and carpets. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn’t depend on complicated sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair into its chamber for easy removal. It’s reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time.

50% off this set of teeth whitening pens

Each of the three teeth-whitening pens in this popular set replaces 14 whitening strips. The brush is designed to reach all surfaces of your teeth and the enamel-safe formula quickly eliminates surface stains, making your smile up to eight shades brighter in one week without causing tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.

35% off this 8-pack of fridge organizing bins

This highly rated set of eight refrigerator organization bins will make it easier to access things from the back of shelves, helping to reduce food waste. The bins are made of shatterproof BPA-free polyethylene that’s easy to wipe clean and each one features built-in handles on either end to make them easy to move around. They also work well in a pantry for organizing shelf-stable food.

43% off this water flosser

The best deals to look out for when sales hit are on the most everyday of items. This water pick and dental flosser is waterproof, can be rotated 360 degrees to get in hard-to-reach areas, and comes with four different pressure settings for all gums and sensitivity levels. Act fast to snag it for less, and join the 36,000 Amazon users who have reviewed this best-selling water flosser.

45% off Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream

This fragrance-free gel cream moisturizer has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after over 20,000 reviews, with many fans raving about its lightweight formula that features hyaluronic acid. Reviewers say it works well for those with all skin types — including sensitive skin — and it leaves the skin “soft all day without being sticky.”

24% off this cult-fave vitamin-C serum

Formulated with 20% vitamin C, ferulic acid, and hyaluronic acid, this cult-favorite serum from SeoulCeuticals hydrates, brightens, and smoothes your skin. It’s suitable for all skin types and promises you’ll notice a difference in just three weeks of daily use. Snag it fast while it’s on sale.

50% off this trio of adhesive corner shower caddies

For extra storage in your shower, you can’t go wrong with this stainless steel caddy set. It includes three separate shelves to hold various showering essentials and there are even hooks for your razor, loofah, and more. Hang the shelves on the wall using the included adhesive. This pick is popular on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating overall after 4,600-plus reviews. Make sure to check the coupon box for an extra $4 off.

53% Off this outlet extender with 10 ports & a night-light

Plug this outlet extender into a standard wall outlet, and it’ll provide you with 10 ports (including both USB and USB-C ports) and outlets to power various electronic devices. It features a built-in night light that puts out a soft, warm glow for better visibility. This pick is well-liked on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating after nearly 6,000 reviews.

55% off this complete packing cube set

Use these packing cubes any time you travel to better organize your clothes and other must-have items — they’ll help to save room, too. The set comes with four different-sized cubes (each of which has a mesh top so your items can breathe), as well as a toiletry bag, laundry bag, shoe bag, and accessories bag. This pick has a solid 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from various color options in the listing.

40% off these damage-free door draft stoppers

Prevent your air conditioning (or heating, depending on the time of year) from escaping your home thanks to these under-door draft stoppers — they reduce noise as well. The set comes with two of them and they’re made from flexible silicone that’s trimmable for a precise fit. The draft stoppers attach to your door using adhesive. This pick boasts a solid 4.3-star rating overall after 23,000 reviews, a testament to its effectiveness.

40% off some trim-to-fit fridge shelf liners

Refrigerators can get gross quickly, simply by nature of what they are. That’s why shelf liners like these are so genius. They keep fridge messes contained and are easy to wipe clean, so you can keep your refrigerator (or cabinets, these are versatile) organized. These have a glowing 4.3-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 11,000 reviews.

47% off this quick-read digital meat thermometer

This digital meat thermometer can accurately measure the temperature of food in just three seconds. If that wasn’t impressive enough, this useful kitchen gadget has a large backlit screen for easy reading, a hanging hole and magnet for storage, and a temperature chart on the handle so you can stop Googling “temperature of medium-rare steak.”

75% off these colorful charging cables

Get your iPhone charged quickly with these colorful lightning cables. The set comes with six of them in 3-, 6-, and 10-foot lengths, so you always have one available when the time comes. The chargers are MFi certified and feature a flexible material to not easily break or fray.

72% off these braided iPhone chargers

These iPhone chargers will give your device a full battery in no time — and since they’re MFi certified, you can rest easy knowing they’re approved by Apple. The set comes with three chargers, each of which has a long, 3-foot cord made from a braided nylon material for durability. The USB-C to lightning cables work with most models of iPhones.

42% off this faux sheepskin rug available in several colors & sizes

Made from faux sheepskin fur, this fluffy rug is incredibly soft and plush (it’s actually 2.4 inches thick) for comfort. It has a non-slip backing to hold it in place on your floors. And should it get a little dirty, it can be cleaned in a washing machine. Pick from various colors and sizes/shapes in the listing.

61% off this car vacuum

This high-powered car vacuum comes with three brush heads and a 16-foot cord to make cleaning your car faster and easier. The LED light makes it easy to see under seats and in dim areas. It weighs just 2.6 pounds and it comes with a carrying case for storage.

30% off an ionic hair dryer

This lightweight ionic hair dryer dries all hair types fast with three heat settings and a well-placed cool-shot button. It comes with a smoothing, styling, and diffuser nozzle, and it has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon from reviewers that say it’s effective yet gentle on hair.

38% off the Roku Express 4K+

The Roku Express 4K+ allows you to stream in HD, 4K, and HDR. The included remote is an all-in-one model that can be used to turn your TV off and on, control the volume, and navigate your streaming choices. It even works with voice assistants like Alex and Siri. Roku comes with a large library of free streaming and live channels as well.

50% off this Keurig K-Compact coffee maker

Brew K-Cups in less than a minute with this compact Keurig coffee maker. Despite its small footprint, it holds an impressive 36 ounces of water. It features simple controls and brews cups in six-, eight- and 10-ounce sizes, and it has a removable drip tray.

42% off a customizable silicone ice roller

This food-grade silicone ice roller allows you to customize your cube according to your skin’s needs. You can use plain water, or try cucumber water, green tea, or any other blend of ingredients you’d like. Reviewers say it’s refreshing, easy to refill, and that you don’t have to worry about it breaking when dropped like solid ice rollers.

49% off this refillable Zippo hand warmer

Keep your hands warm for up to 12 hours with this refillable hand warmer. It uses a catalytic burner that runs on lighter fluid, making it great for camping or road trips when you won’t have access to an outlet. It features an easy-to-fill cup, sleek design, and comes with a drawstring travel pouch.

43% off this cordless Shark vacuum

This lightweight cordless stick vacuum has a 40-minute run time and an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9% of allergens, dust, and more. It has flexible silicone fins instead of bristles to help prevent hair wrapping and converts to a hand vacuum for cleaning smaller areas. It’s designed to work on carpeting and hard flooring and the wand can be used to reach areas that are up high as well.

60% off a set of highly rated wool socks

These wool blend socks are a hit with reviewers, having earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. The socks are made with wool, polyester, and spandex, making them breathable, sweat-wicking, and so comfy. The vibrant vintage-inspired patterns will go with any outfit.

44% off this cozy fleece blanket

This cozy fleece blanket has racked up 123,000-plus reviews on Amazon raving about its softness, lightweight feel, and temperature-regulating warmth. This version is throw-sized but it comes in lots of colors and larger sizes in the listing.

28% off this Bissell upholstery & carpet cleaner

This portable multi-purpose cleaner can be used to refresh carpeting and upholstery. It’s small enough to be moved from room to room with ease (it weighs less than 10 pounds) and it comes with specialty tools for rinsing, spraying, and getting into crevices. It has 65,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon.

50% off this best-selling unisex sweatshirt

This best-selling sweatshirt is a closet staple, and right now, the price is right for stocking up. With a classic crew-neck fit, it’s brushed for softness and features a tear-away label for extra comfort.

16% off this smart humidifier for large rooms

This smart humidifier with more than 26,000 five-star reviews delivers the optimal amount of humidity by adjusting output based on the built-in humidity sensor. It has three mist modes, an essential oil tray, and it can run for up to 40 hours straight. It’s also available in white in the listing, and it’s designed to cover rooms up to 370 square feet.

