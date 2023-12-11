Amazon drone delivery executive who oversaw security, FAA relations leaves company

The Amazon delivery drone is on display at Amazon’s BOS27 Robotics Innovation Hub in Westborough, Massachusetts on November 10, 2022.

Joseph Prezioso AFP | getty images

Amazon has lost a high-profile executive at its drone delivery unit who was the company’s primary contact with federal regulators, CNBC has learned.

Sean Cassidy, Prime Air’s director of safety, flight operations and regulatory affairs, announced his departure from the company in an internal note to employees last week, a copy of which was seen by CNBC. Amazon hired Cassidy, a former Alaska Airlines pilot and vice president of the world’s largest pilots union, in 2015 to oversee strategic partnerships in the drone program.

“This is my last day at Prime Air and Amazon, so my heartfelt thanks to my many friends and colleagues here who have made this nearly nine-year journey such a wonderful experience,” Cassidy wrote. Memorandum.

Cassidy oversaw much of Amazon’s relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration as it sought to get off the ground the ambitious drone delivery program, a pet project of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos predicted a decade ago that a fleet of Amazon drones would take to the skies in about five years, dropping off packages at customers’ doorsteps in 30 minutes or less. That vision didn’t come true as quickly as Bezos hoped.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment about Cassidy’s departure.

In August 2020, Amazon received Part 135 certification from the FAA, allowing it to use drones to deliver packages, but with some restrictions. Last year, Amazon announced it would begin testing drone delivery in two small markets in California and Texas.

But just as the program began to expand, Prime Air was hit by layoffs in January as part of broader job cuts at Amazon. It is also beset by regulatory setbacks and struggling to meet delivery targets. In August, the unit lost two key executives of its operations, CNBC previously reported.

Amazon’s drone delivery chief and former Boeing executive David Carbone previously set an internal goal of making 10,000 deliveries between its two test sites in 2023.

Amazon said in October that its drones have “safely delivered hundreds of household items” in College Station, Texas, through December 2022, and that it is launching drug delivery by drone in the area. The announcement did not say how many had been delivered to the company’s other testing site in Lockford, California.

In late October, Amazon cleared a key regulatory hurdle when the FAA amended the restrictions that dictate where and how its drones can fly. According to the government, Cassidy wrote to the FAA in July requesting that the agency allow Amazon to fly the drone away from the sight of a “visual observer,” or employee who keeps an eye on the drone during flight, to ensure that it Stay away from dangers. Filing. Cassidy said Prime Air has spent several years developing a “detect-and-avoid” system for its MK27-2 drone, which allows the vehicle to stay away from aircraft, people and pets, as well as stationary objects like chimneys. Allows, thereby eliminating the need for it. For visual observers.

On October 23, the FAA granted Amazon’s request and loosened restrictions on where its drones can operate, allowing them to fly over roads and cars when necessary to complete a route. Got it. Some restrictions remain in place, such as rules preventing drones from flying over open-air gatherings of people and schools when in operation.

It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing since then. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Nov. 10 crash at Amazon’s drone testing site in Pendleton, Oregon, according to a federal accident report seen by CNBC. The drone suffered “substantial” damage during the incident, but no one was injured, and no fire or explosion occurred at the site.

The NTSB said it is conducting a fourth-category investigation into the incident, which it considers more limited in scope than other investigations.

This comes after a separate incident at the Pendleton site in June, where a drone made an emergency landing in a field and was destroyed. Amazon said at the time that it was testing its drone systems “to and beyond their limits” and that it had reported the incident to regulators.

Watch: Amazon drones lag far behind Alphabet’s Wing and Walmart partner Zipline

Source: www.cnbc.com